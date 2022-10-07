https://sputniknews.com/20221007/sputnik-expands-cooperation-with-african-media-1101597321.html

Sputnik Expands Cooperation With African Media

The parties agreed to increase cooperation both in the field of content exchange and with respect to joint projects. The document was signed by Vasily Pushkov, Director of International Cooperation at Sputnik, and Johannes Wondirad, Director of Public Relations and Strategic Partnerships at ENA.ENA CEO Seife Deribe Ebdale said: "This MoU is a good opportunity to exchange news and news-related issues with Sputnik News Agency and to communicate with Russian people. Russia and Ethiopia have good relations in any bilateral issues and they use this cooperation for the benefit of the two countries. So I hope this MoU will soon change into a Memorandum of Action. We have many issues to cooperate on, especially cultural issues and social issues."On the evening of the same day, ENA journalists attended a workshop by Vasily Pushkov, "Media Wars and Fake News: How to Fight Disinformation". The event was held with the assistance of the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia at the Russian Center for Science and Culture in Addis Ababa. Among the listeners were journalists from different Ethiopian media outlets, representatives of specialized organizations, and others.

