https://sputniknews.com/20221007/south-korea-and-us-launch-another-joint-military-exercise-in-sea-of-japan-1101595131.html

South Korea and US Launch Another Joint Military Exercise in Sea of ​​Japan

South Korea and US Launch Another Joint Military Exercise in Sea of ​​Japan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea began a new two-day naval exercise with the United States in the Sea of ​​Japan on Friday following North Korean missile tests... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T07:44+0000

2022-10-07T07:44+0000

2022-10-07T07:44+0000

world

us

south korea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105363/06/1053630655_0:179:3001:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_f5d88f5dbfa06f7a65fae1b315b0e89c.jpg

On Thursday, South Korea and the US held a trilateral naval exercise with Japan in the Sea of ​​Japan. The US contingent included aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville and guided-missile destroyer USS Barry.In addition, South Korean Deputy Defense Minister Heo Tae-keun held phone conversations with his US and Japanese counterparts, Ely Ratner and Kazuo Masuda, respectively, the news agency reported.According to the report, the diplomats condemned North Korea's missile launches that undermine security and stability in the world and agreed to look for more opportunities for cooperation in response to Pyongyang's actions.North Korea considers foreign military exercises near its territory a threat and has in the past responded by test launching ballistic missiles. The latest launch was on Thursday and became the 24th since the beginning of the year.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, south korea