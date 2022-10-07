https://sputniknews.com/20221007/sharif-govt-reportedly-has-plan-to-put-khan-under-house-arrest-to-derail-long-march-1101594479.html

Sharif Gov’t Reportedly Has Plan to Put Khan Under House Arrest to Derail Long March

The chairman of Pakistan's Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party is planning a decisive long march against the Shehbaz Sharif government later this month, which Prime... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government has chalked out a massive plan including putting former PM Imran Khan under house arrest to prevent his party PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March (absolute freedom march)’ to the federal capital, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported Friday.Khan has yet to announce the exact date of the much-hyped march.Late Thursday, Sharif chaired a high-level meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and other coalition partners to chalk out strategies against Imran Khan.“It will not be a political long march of PTI but a march for a conspiracy,” a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office read. The PML-N leaders gave full authority to the government to take appropriate measures to tackle the situation.Local media reports based on unnamed sources claimed that 25,000 additional personnel would be deployed to Islamabad to reinforce the ranks of the police force. To prevent any untoward incident, around 50,000 rubber bullets and more than 60,000 tear gas shells will be provided to security forces in addition to ten drones. Meanwhile, in a fresh audio leak purportedly featuring the PTI chief, Khan could be heard discussing horse-trading (buying the votes of MPs) to win a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April. Khan lost the majority in the parliament, paving the way for the coalition led by Sharif to come to power.The former PM blamed Washington for hatching a conspiracy against his government, in league with his opponents in Pakistan.

