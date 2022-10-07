https://sputniknews.com/20221007/serbian-pm-eu-ban-on-russian-oil-may-cost-country-millions-of-euros-1101611775.html

Serbian PM: EU Ban on Russian Oil May Cost Country 'Millions of Euros'

Serbian PM: EU Ban on Russian Oil May Cost Country 'Millions of Euros'

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The EU-plotted ban on Russian oil supplied by tankers will increase Serbia's oil spending by 20% as the country will have to switch to a... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

In June, the EU imposed a ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude oil starting December 5. Initially, Serbia was exempt from the ban, but on Wednesday, media reported that the exemption will be canceled in the new sanctions package. Croatia allegedly lobbied this decision, according to Serbian officials.The measure would seriously harm Serbia, which imports Russian oil through the Adria pipeline, also known as the JANAF pipeline, which pumps oil from tankers in the Omisalj terminal in the Croatian island of Kirk to the refineries in Serbia.According to the Serbian prime minister, Croatia, as a country controlling the Adria pipeline, uses oil supplies as a tool to exert political pressure on Serbia.On Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the EU postponed the making of a decision whether to exempt Serbia from the ban until December.On Thursday, the European Commission agreed on the eighth sanctions package against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine. The new package of EU sanctions includes the implementation of the G7 oil price cap and expansion of the ban on the import and export of goods.

