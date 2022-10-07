https://sputniknews.com/20221007/russias-fsb-detains-daesh-members-in-southwestern-city-of-stavropol-1101599692.html
Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Members in Southwestern City of Stavropol
Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Members in Southwestern City of Stavropol
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian security forces have detained several members of the Daesh terror organization in the southwestern city of Stavropol for... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T09:38+0000
2022-10-07T09:38+0000
2022-10-07T09:38+0000
russia
russia
russian federal security service (fsb)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101072265_40:0:1430:782_1920x0_80_0_0_ad54a4cf8d93ca7ac1108b52c1cabfb7.jpg
The detained Russian nationals were planning to organize a terrorist act on the instruction of the terrorist group at one of the bus stations in Stavropol, according to the FSB.One of the detainees said that he planned to leave for Africa, but he needed to stage a terrorist act before departure, the footage published by the FSB showed.The defendants have confessed to the crime, the security service said, adding that law enforcement intelligence operations are continuing.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/16/1101072265_360:0:1403:782_1920x0_80_0_0_a7afcf08739c738cfc470a6e02bc1a4b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, russian federal security service (fsb)
russia, russian federal security service (fsb)
Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Members in Southwestern City of Stavropol
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian security forces have detained several members of the Daesh terror organization in the southwestern city of Stavropol for attempts to stage a terrorist attack at a bus station, and seized the materials intended for making explosive device, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.
"The FSB uncovered and suppressed the activities of a covert cell of the IS members in Stavropol as a result of law enforcement intelligence operations," the statement read.
The detained Russian nationals were planning to organize a terrorist act on the instruction of the terrorist group at one of the bus stations in Stavropol, according to the FSB.
One of the detainees said that he planned to leave for Africa, but he needed to stage a terrorist act before departure, the footage published by the FSB showed.
The defendants have confessed to the crime, the security service said, adding that law enforcement intelligence operations are continuing.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states