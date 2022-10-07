https://sputniknews.com/20221007/russias-fsb-detains-daesh-members-in-southwestern-city-of-stavropol-1101599692.html

Russia's FSB Detains Daesh Members in Southwestern City of Stavropol

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian security forces have detained several members of the Daesh terror organization in the southwestern city of Stavropol for...

The detained Russian nationals were planning to organize a terrorist act on the instruction of the terrorist group at one of the bus stations in Stavropol, according to the FSB.One of the detainees said that he planned to leave for Africa, but he needed to stage a terrorist act before departure, the footage published by the FSB showed.The defendants have confessed to the crime, the security service said, adding that law enforcement intelligence operations are continuing.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

