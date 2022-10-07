https://sputniknews.com/20221007/russian-president-putin-aproves-space-exploration-accord-with-mexico-1101605574.html
Russian President Putin Aproves Space Exploration Accord With Mexico
Russian President Putin Aproves Space Exploration Accord With Mexico
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a federal law, ratifying an intergovernmental agreement with Mexico on cooperation in the... 07.10.2022
The document was published on the Russian government's official legal information portal.The bilateral agreement was signed on September 28 last year. It provides for the installation of Russia's space-based satellite navigation system GLONASS stations and optical-electronic systems in Mexico to prevent dangerous situations in the near-earth space.In addition, the agreement creates a legal basis for the development of Russian-Mexican cooperation in this area, as well as for the practical application of space systems and technologies for peaceful purposes.The ratification of the agreement is in the interest of Russia, according to the Federation Council Committee of Foreign Affairs.
Russian President Putin Aproves Space Exploration Accord With Mexico
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Friday a federal law, ratifying an intergovernmental agreement with Mexico on cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.
The document was published on the Russian government's official legal information portal.
The bilateral agreement was signed on September 28 last year. It provides for the installation of Russia's space-based satellite navigation system GLONASS stations and optical-electronic systems in Mexico to prevent dangerous situations in the near-earth space.
In addition, the agreement creates a legal basis for the development of Russian-Mexican cooperation
in this area, as well as for the practical application of space systems and technologies for peaceful purposes.
The ratification of the agreement is in the interest of Russia, according to the Federation Council Committee of Foreign Affairs.