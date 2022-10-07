https://sputniknews.com/20221007/russian-and-saudi-business-leaders-hold-over-250-meetings-during-trade-mission-in-riyadh-1101613137.html
Russian and Saudi Business Leaders Hold Over 250 Meetings During Trade Mission in Riyadh
Russian and Saudi Business Leaders Hold Over 250 Meetings During Trade Mission in Riyadh
The multi-industry business mission, which included more than 20 Russian manufacturers, was held in Saudi Arabia on October 3 and 4, the Russian Export Center... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T14:52+0000
2022-10-07T14:52+0000
2022-10-07T14:52+0000
russia
saudi arabia
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7f235a8cdcb64d1c271fa4baa6dff482.jpg
The business mission at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry started with a plenary session dedicated to the prospects for practical trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.Russian exporters and Arab businessmen received addresses from Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia Alexander Istomin, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation Stanislav Yankovets, Chairman of the Saudi-Russian Business Council Tariq al-Qahtani, and Head of International Projects Development of the REC Najibulo Jabbori.In total, more than 250 b2b meetings took place at the mission site.Saudi business was highly interested in Russian ICT solutions, especially those with elements of cyber security, unique construction solutions and materials, products for the oil and gas industry, medical and pharmaceutical products.In addition, Russian exporters visited Saudi enterprises after negotiations.On the second day of the mission, the Russian delegation held a multilateral pitching meeting with one of the largest Saudi investment holdings, Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. The event was organized by the Russian Export Center with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Russian Trade Representation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Riyadh CCI.
russia
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090630713_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2210dbd170bd3d27c43406553bb66c46.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, saudi arabia, russian export center jsc (rec)
russia, saudi arabia, russian export center jsc (rec)
Russian and Saudi Business Leaders Hold Over 250 Meetings During Trade Mission in Riyadh
The multi-industry business mission, which included more than 20 Russian manufacturers, was held in Saudi Arabia on October 3 and 4, the Russian Export Center reported.
"Over the course of two days, companies held more than 250 targeted negotiations with potential partners," the center explained.
The business mission at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry started with a plenary session dedicated to the prospects for practical trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Russian exporters and Arab businessmen
received addresses from Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia Alexander Istomin, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation Stanislav Yankovets, Chairman of the Saudi-Russian Business Council Tariq al-Qahtani, and Head of International Projects Development of the REC Najibulo Jabbori.
In total, more than 250 b2b meetings took place at the mission site.
Saudi business was highly interested in Russian ICT solutions, especially those with elements of cyber security, unique construction solutions and materials, products for the oil and gas industry, medical and pharmaceutical products.
In addition, Russian exporters visited Saudi enterprises after negotiations.
On the second day of the mission, the Russian delegation held a multilateral pitching meeting with one of the largest Saudi investment holdings, Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. The event was organized by the Russian Export Center with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Russian Trade Representation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Riyadh CCI.