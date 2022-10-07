https://sputniknews.com/20221007/russian-and-saudi-business-leaders-hold-over-250-meetings-during-trade-mission-in-riyadh-1101613137.html

Russian and Saudi Business Leaders Hold Over 250 Meetings During Trade Mission in Riyadh

The multi-industry business mission, which included more than 20 Russian manufacturers, was held in Saudi Arabia on October 3 and 4, the Russian Export Center... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

The business mission at the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry started with a plenary session dedicated to the prospects for practical trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia.Russian exporters and Arab businessmen received addresses from Minister Counselor of the Russian Embassy in Saudi Arabia Alexander Istomin, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation Stanislav Yankovets, Chairman of the Saudi-Russian Business Council Tariq al-Qahtani, and Head of International Projects Development of the REC Najibulo Jabbori.In total, more than 250 b2b meetings took place at the mission site.Saudi business was highly interested in Russian ICT solutions, especially those with elements of cyber security, unique construction solutions and materials, products for the oil and gas industry, medical and pharmaceutical products.In addition, Russian exporters visited Saudi enterprises after negotiations.On the second day of the mission, the Russian delegation held a multilateral pitching meeting with one of the largest Saudi investment holdings, Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. The event was organized by the Russian Export Center with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Russian Trade Representation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as Riyadh CCI.

