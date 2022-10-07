https://sputniknews.com/20221007/pepper-spray-incident-interrupts-morning-commute-in-manhattan-1101623736.html

Pepper Spray Incident Interrupts Morning Commute in Manhattan

Pepper Spray Incident Interrupts Morning Commute in Manhattan

Subway riders were left rattled this week after several violent crimes hit New York City's underground.

One person was injured, and train service on the N, Q, R, W, and numbers 4, 5, and 6 was shut down temporarily in Manhattan, according to NYC Transit.According to an NYPD spokesperson, a dispute on an R train led someone to spray a canister of pepper spray on the platform of the 14th street - Union Square station. According to FDNY officials, only one person was taken to the hospital.The injured person was a man in his 70s, and his condition wasn’t immediately clear.Police didn’t immediately say whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the incident, or if the suspect was targeting specific persons or groups.The incident comes only hours after a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday night in an “unprovoked attack” while disembarking a subway train in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.Both investigations are ongoing.

