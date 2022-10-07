International
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Nuclear Fear & Propaganda, Oil Politics, Love for the FBI/CIA
Nuclear Fear & Propaganda, Oil Politics, Love for the FBI/CIA
The Supreme Court declines to challenge killer cops. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian's death toll could rise steeply.
Nuclear Fear & Propaganda, Oil Politics, Love for the FBI/CIA
The Supreme Court declines to challenge killer cops. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian’s death toll could rise steeply.
Author and political scientist Aaron Good joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss an uptick in support for the FBI and CIA in the US, the private entities getting in on the lucrative practice of selling arms to Ukraine, revelations about the assassination of Daria Dugina, and how US intelligence uses US media.Asia-Pacific expert, journalist, and veteran KJ Noh breaks down changes in US policy toward Taiwan and in North Korean policy toward the US, and the global implications of both.Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential nominee of the Green Party and current national organizer of Black Alliance for Peace, analyzes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Latin America, US outreach to Venezuela, the impact of oil on the US midterms, the US Senate race in Georgia, and whether Republican losers in those elections will actually concede.Toronto-based writer Q. Anthony Omene, co-host of the "Unredacted" podcast, discusses the unprecedented use of an image created by DNA phenotyping by Canadian police, and US attempts to invoke national security to keep China out of chip markets and Uyghur people out of the labor market.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Nuclear Fear & Propaganda, Oil Politics, Love for the FBI/CIA

Political Misfits
Nuclear Fear & Propaganda, Oil Politics, Love for the FBI/CIA
The Supreme Court declines to challenge killer cops. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian’s death toll could rise steeply.
Author and political scientist Aaron Good joins Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss an uptick in support for the FBI and CIA in the US, the private entities getting in on the lucrative practice of selling arms to Ukraine, revelations about the assassination of Daria Dugina, and how US intelligence uses US media.
Asia-Pacific expert, journalist, and veteran KJ Noh breaks down changes in US policy toward Taiwan and in North Korean policy toward the US, and the global implications of both.
Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential nominee of the Green Party and current national organizer of Black Alliance for Peace, analyzes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Latin America, US outreach to Venezuela, the impact of oil on the US midterms, the US Senate race in Georgia, and whether Republican losers in those elections will actually concede.
Toronto-based writer Q. Anthony Omene, co-host of the "Unredacted" podcast, discusses the unprecedented use of an image created by DNA phenotyping by Canadian police, and US attempts to invoke national security to keep China out of chip markets and Uyghur people out of the labor market.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
