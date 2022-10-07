International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputniknews.com/20221007/norway-expecting-record-oil-and-gas-revenues-in-2023-amid-eus-energy-drought-1101591976.html
Norway Expecting Record Oil and Gas Revenues in 2023 Amid EU's Energy Drought
Norway Expecting Record Oil and Gas Revenues in 2023 Amid EU's Energy Drought
Despite accusations of profiteering amid Europe's worst energy crisis in decades, Norway, which supplies around 25 percent of the gas consumed in the EU and... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-07T05:30+0000
2022-10-07T05:30+0000
energy crisis in europe
norway
scandinavia
news
eu
european union (eu)
oil and gas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102113/80/1021138084_0:0:4191:2357_1920x0_80_0_0_d2aaea98fc33f5d14c39f1f28616f3c9.jpg
The Norwegian government is expecting a record income from its oil and gas industry in 2023, predicting a rise of 18 percent from this year's level and a fivefold increase over 2021 as production rises and prices keep skyrocketing.In its draft budget for 2023, the Norwegian finance ministry expects oil and gas revenue next year to rise to a record 1.38 trillion NOK ($131 billion), up from 1.17 trillion NOK ($110 billion) in 2022 and 288 billion NOK ($27 billion) in 2021.Norway, currently Europe's number one gas supplier and a major global crude producer, said it expected its oil and liquids production to rise 15 percent in 2023 amid new offshore extraction projects. Natural gas production in Norway is expected to rise 8 percent already in 2022.The new oil and gas development projects will help Norway maintain a relatively high level of oil and gas production until 2030 and continue to be a stable energy supplier to Europe, the Nordic country's Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said.Norway's windfall profits, which it reaps while filling the gap left behind by Russia, have been met with dismay in parts of Europe. Some EU countries, including Poland, have long called on Norway to reduce prices. Now, even Germany, the EU's biggest economy, is wagging its finger.Over the course of the year, accusations of profiteering have rained over Norway both from abroad and internally, to the point of its own officials claiming they were having a hard time with such an unexpected oil and gas bonanza.Norway, which supplies around 25 percent of the gas consumed in the EU and the UK, admitted that soaring gas prices are not in its long-term best interest, yet firmly rejected calls for a price cap, arguing that this would not help Europe secure more energy.Meanwhile, European gas prices have roughly tripled in 2022, following Europe's decision to cut Russian supplies as part of a sanctions campaign meant as “punishment” for its special operation in Ukraine. The price rush has exacerbated Europe's cost-of-living crisis, bolsters inflation around the continent and spurs drastic saving and relief measures across the EU.At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia are bound to remain limited, given that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were badly damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative last week in what several EU countries suspected to be sabotage and what Moscow called an “act of international terrorism.”
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/norway-cuts-petroleum-investors-tax-deduction-amid-booming-oil-prices-to-raise-1bln-1101567638.html
norway
scandinavia
eu
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102113/80/1021138084_498:0:3953:2591_1920x0_80_0_0_61415205cf02d3d28204cd2cd5044534.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
norway, scandinavia, news, eu, european union (eu), oil and gas
norway, scandinavia, news, eu, european union (eu), oil and gas

Norway Expecting Record Oil and Gas Revenues in 2023 Amid EU's Energy Drought

05:30 GMT 07.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTENA container is lifted by a crane on May 15, 2008 on the Sleipner gas platform, some 250 kms off Norway's coast in the North Sea
A container is lifted by a crane on May 15, 2008 on the Sleipner gas platform, some 250 kms off Norway's coast in the North Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / DANIEL SANNUM LAUTEN
Subscribe
International
India
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
Despite accusations of profiteering amid Europe's worst energy crisis in decades, Norway, which supplies around 25 percent of the gas consumed in the EU and the UK, has firmly rejected calls for a price cap, arguing that this would not help the bloc secure more energy.
The Norwegian government is expecting a record income from its oil and gas industry in 2023, predicting a rise of 18 percent from this year's level and a fivefold increase over 2021 as production rises and prices keep skyrocketing.
In its draft budget for 2023, the Norwegian finance ministry expects oil and gas revenue next year to rise to a record 1.38 trillion NOK ($131 billion), up from 1.17 trillion NOK ($110 billion) in 2022 and 288 billion NOK ($27 billion) in 2021.
Norway, currently Europe's number one gas supplier and a major global crude producer, said it expected its oil and liquids production to rise 15 percent in 2023 amid new offshore extraction projects. Natural gas production in Norway is expected to rise 8 percent already in 2022.
The new oil and gas development projects will help Norway maintain a relatively high level of oil and gas production until 2030 and continue to be a stable energy supplier to Europe, the Nordic country's Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said.
Norway's windfall profits, which it reaps while filling the gap left behind by Russia, have been met with dismay in parts of Europe. Some EU countries, including Poland, have long called on Norway to reduce prices. Now, even Germany, the EU's biggest economy, is wagging its finger.
“Some countries, even friendly ones, are achieving astronomical prices in some cases,” Robert Habeck told the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung.
Over the course of the year, accusations of profiteering have rained over Norway both from abroad and internally, to the point of its own officials claiming they were having a hard time with such an unexpected oil and gas bonanza.

“There are times when it is not fun to make money, and this is one of them,” Terje Aasland claimed earlier this year.

Norway, which supplies around 25 percent of the gas consumed in the EU and the UK, admitted that soaring gas prices are not in its long-term best interest, yet firmly rejected calls for a price cap, arguing that this would not help Europe secure more energy.
Statfjord-A offshore oil platform - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
Energy Crisis in Europe
Norway Cuts Petroleum Investors' Tax Deduction Amid Booming Oil Prices to Raise $1Bln
Yesterday, 10:16 GMT
Meanwhile, European gas prices have roughly tripled in 2022, following Europe's decision to cut Russian supplies as part of a sanctions campaign meant as “punishment” for its special operation in Ukraine. The price rush has exacerbated Europe's cost-of-living crisis, bolsters inflation around the continent and spurs drastic saving and relief measures across the EU.
At the same time, gas deliveries from Russia are bound to remain limited, given that the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines in the Baltic Sea were badly damaged by explosions and rendered inoperative last week in what several EU countries suspected to be sabotage and what Moscow called an “act of international terrorism.”
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала