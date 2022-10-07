International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Municipal Officials Rally in Poland Against Soaring Energy Costs - Photos, Video
Municipal Officials Rally in Poland Against Soaring Energy Costs - Photos, Video
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Poles, many of them municipal officials, rallied in Warsaw on Friday to protest the costs of keeping lights on in the country as energy prices continue to soar.
The Associations of Polish Cities and Regions and the Union of Polish Metropolises organized the protest to warn the right-wing PiS party in power that there was "only darkness ahead."Demonstrators held up banners featuring such slogans as "PiS equals darkness," "the government is made up of amateurs" and "the government darkened our cities."Energy bills rose by over 700% from last year, forcing city authorities to cut power to recreational and child care facilities and turn street lights off at night to save money, Sputnik was told.Protesters gathered outside the Polish parliament's building in central Warsaw to hand petitions over to the upper and lower houses before marching to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office.Poland has been relying on coal for most of electricity generation and building heating, according to the International Energy Agency’s May review. A ban on Russian coal imports caused shortages and soaring prices, exacerbated by Russian cuts in gas supply.
