https://sputniknews.com/20221007/municipal-officials-rally-in-poland-against-soaring-energy-costs---photos-video-1101608431.html

Municipal Officials Rally in Poland Against Soaring Energy Costs - Photos, Video

Municipal Officials Rally in Poland Against Soaring Energy Costs - Photos, Video

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Poles, many of them municipal officials, rallied in Warsaw on Friday to protest the costs of keeping lights on in the country as... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T12:38+0000

2022-10-07T12:38+0000

2022-10-07T12:38+0000

energy crisis in europe

poland

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/09/1100599076_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8b413e65ace55de0c4e0fc8b48058d.jpg

The Associations of Polish Cities and Regions and the Union of Polish Metropolises organized the protest to warn the right-wing PiS party in power that there was "only darkness ahead."Demonstrators held up banners featuring such slogans as "PiS equals darkness," "the government is made up of amateurs" and "the government darkened our cities."Energy bills rose by over 700% from last year, forcing city authorities to cut power to recreational and child care facilities and turn street lights off at night to save money, Sputnik was told.Protesters gathered outside the Polish parliament's building in central Warsaw to hand petitions over to the upper and lower houses before marching to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office.Poland has been relying on coal for most of electricity generation and building heating, according to the International Energy Agency’s May review. A ban on Russian coal imports caused shortages and soaring prices, exacerbated by Russian cuts in gas supply.

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

poland, protest