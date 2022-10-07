Municipal Officials Rally in Poland Against Soaring Energy Costs - Photos, Video
© AFP 2022 / PETRAS MALUKASNord Balt converter station and HDVC cable pictured on November 21, 2015 in Klaipeda. Lithuania
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of Poles, many of them municipal officials, rallied in Warsaw on Friday to protest the costs of keeping lights on in the country as energy prices continue to soar.
The Associations of Polish Cities and Regions and the Union of Polish Metropolises organized the protest to warn the right-wing PiS party in power that there was "only darkness ahead."
Demonstrators held up banners featuring such slogans as "PiS equals darkness," "the government is made up of amateurs" and "the government darkened our cities."
Jesteśmy 🙌🏻@UniaMetropolii #ZwiazekMiastPolskich #ZwiazekPowiatowPolskich #ProtestSamorządów#wObronieMieszkańców#TylkoCiemność pic.twitter.com/4xCHOEIBrG— Unia Metropolii Polskich (@UniaMetropolii) October 7, 2022
👉Przeciwko takiej polityce rządu PiS protestują dziś samorządowcy z całej Polski zrzeszeni w Związek Miast Polskich Ruch Samorządowy Tak Dla Polski— Magdalena Łośko (@LoskoMagdalena) October 7, 2022
Władza PiS musi upaść... samorządów nie stać na jej utrzymanie❗️#Inowrocław#PosełŁośko#PosełKujawPomorza pic.twitter.com/WtxNqvREtj
Dziś w Warszawie wspieram protest samorządowców❗️💪— Magdalena Łośko (@LoskoMagdalena) October 7, 2022
👉Rząd PiS przeprowadził zmiany podatkowe nie zapewniając samorządom większych udziałów w podatku PIT... Związek Miast Polskich wyliczył, że członkowie Związku stracą z tytułu PIT-u (tylko do końca 2023 roku) prawie 28 mld zł❗️ pic.twitter.com/Ak6Ta2IEHi
Energy bills rose by over 700% from last year, forcing city authorities to cut power to recreational and child care facilities and turn street lights off at night to save money, Sputnik was told.
Protesters gathered outside the Polish parliament's building in central Warsaw to hand petitions over to the upper and lower houses before marching to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office.
Poland has been relying on coal for most of electricity generation and building heating, according to the International Energy Agency’s May review. A ban on Russian coal imports caused shortages and soaring prices, exacerbated by Russian cuts in gas supply.