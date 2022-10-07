https://sputniknews.com/20221007/moscow-to-study-possibility-of-holding-own-investigation-of-nord-stream-attacks-in-denmark-1101613326.html

Moscow Mulls Holding Independent Investigation of Nord Stream Sabotage in Denmark

Russia will study the possibility of holding an independent investigation of the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines

On Wednesday, Denmark and Sweden stated that they plan on excluding Russia from the investigation of the situation of the incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipeline.Moscow does not exclude the possibility of repairing the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which were damaged as a result of sabotage, but a decision on this can be made after an inspection of the scene, according to the embassy.Russia is the most affected party in the current situation with the incident at the Nord Stream pipelines because Gazprom, as the owner of the gas pipelines, suffered significant damage, the diplomatic mission said.The embassy stressed that the terrorist attack against gas pipelines is also a blow to the prospects of using these lines to supply Russian gas to Europe and preserve energy cooperation between Europe and Russia.

