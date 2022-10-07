https://sputniknews.com/20221007/liverpool-to-host-eurovision-song-contest-in-may-2023---broadcasting-union-1101621699.html

Liverpool to Host Eurovision Song Contest in May 2023 - Broadcasting Union

Liverpool to Host Eurovision Song Contest in May 2023 - Broadcasting Union

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in Liverpool on May 9-13, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Friday. 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T20:28+0000

2022-10-07T20:28+0000

2022-10-07T20:28+0000

world

eurovision

liverpool

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106204/47/1062044784_0:105:2049:1257_1920x0_80_0_0_a6c738510e7e50b6cc4a99fb02dd35d6.jpg

"The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place at the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on 9 and 11 May," the message read.The organizers noted that the city, home of the Beatles, would host next year's competition on behalf of Ukraine, which won the contest this spring, after it was decided to change the venue in June for safety and security reasons.UK Prime Minister Liz Truss congratulated Liverpool on becoming the host city of Eurovision."Huge congratulations to Liverpool for having been selected as the hosts of @bbceurovision 2023. A welcoming city with a proud musical heritage, Liverpool will put on an unforgettable show which celebrates the rich culture and creativity of Ukraine," Truss wrote on Twitter.Liverpool and Glasgow were the two cities that remained last in the bidding process for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eurovision, liverpool, uk