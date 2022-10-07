https://sputniknews.com/20221007/liverpool-to-host-eurovision-song-contest-in-may-2023---broadcasting-union-1101621699.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in Liverpool on May 9-13, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Friday.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in Liverpool on May 9-13, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said on Friday.
"The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place at the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday 13 May with Semi-Finals on 9 and 11 May," the message read.
The organizers noted that the city, home of the Beatles, would host next year's competition on behalf of Ukraine, which won the contest this spring, after it was decided to change the venue in June for safety and security reasons.
"Liverpool was chosen following a strong city bid process that examined facilities at the venue, the ability to accommodate thousands of visiting delegations, crew, fans and journalists, infrastructure, and the cultural offer of the Host City in reflecting Ukraine’s win in 2022, amongst other criteria," the EBU said in a statement.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss congratulated Liverpool on becoming the host city of Eurovision.
"Huge congratulations to Liverpool for having been selected as the hosts of @bbceurovision 2023. A welcoming city with a proud musical heritage, Liverpool will put on an unforgettable show which celebrates the rich culture and creativity of Ukraine," Truss wrote on Twitter.
Liverpool and Glasgow were the two cities that remained last in the bidding process for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.