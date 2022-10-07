LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Kills 16 Civilians in Kherson Region, Authorities Say

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a constitutional law making the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region parts of the Russian Federation. This comes after people overwhelmingly supported joining Russia during September referendums.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk suffered from intense attacks by Kiev's forces. Moscow stressed that the goal of the op is the liberation of Donbass, which has suffered through an eight-year-long war waged by Ukrainian regime.
06:47 GMT 07.10.2022
At Least 16 People Killed by Ukrainian Forces in Kherson Region, Authorities Say