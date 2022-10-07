https://sputniknews.com/20221007/lavrov-ukraine-creates-risks-that-weapons-of-mass-destruction-will-be-used-1101594013.html

Lavrov: Ukraine Creates Risks That Weapons of Mass Destruction Will Be Used

Previously, Ukrainian President Zelensky called on NATO to carry out "preventive nuclear strikes" against Russia in order to "deter" Moscow from using nukes. 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that the Kiev regime creates risks linked to the possible use of WMDs. He warned the US against recklessly providing support to Ukraine, noting that Brussels and Washington continue to gorge Kiev with weapons.He also stressed that statements by Zelensky urging for a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation serve as proof that the special military operation in Ukraine was needed, as Moscow had to address the threat from Kiev.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified its attacks against the people's republics of Donbass, prompting the mass evacuation of civilians. Moscow stressed that the goals of the op are the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the liberation of Donbass, which has suffered through an eight-year-long war waged by the Kiev regime.

