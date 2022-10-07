International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Lavrov: Ukraine Creates Risks That Weapons of Mass Destruction Will Be Used
Lavrov: Ukraine Creates Risks That Weapons of Mass Destruction Will Be Used
Previously, Ukrainian President Zelensky called on NATO to carry out "preventive nuclear strikes" against Russia in order to "deter" Moscow from using nukes. 07.10.2022, Sputnik International
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that the Kiev regime creates risks linked to the possible use of WMDs. He warned the US against recklessly providing support to Ukraine, noting that Brussels and Washington continue to gorge Kiev with weapons.He also stressed that statements by Zelensky urging for a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation serve as proof that the special military operation in Ukraine was needed, as Moscow had to address the threat from Kiev.Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified its attacks against the people's republics of Donbass, prompting the mass evacuation of civilians. Moscow stressed that the goals of the op are the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the liberation of Donbass, which has suffered through an eight-year-long war waged by the Kiev regime.
Previously, Ukrainian President Zelensky called on NATO to carry out "preventive nuclear strikes" against Russia in order to "deter" Moscow from using nukes.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Friday that the Kiev regime creates risks linked to the possible use of WMDs.

"Certainly, we cannot stay silent when it comes to the recent discussions on the possible use of nuclear weapons, and especially in this regard, we cannot draw a veil over the reckless actions of the Kiev regime, which are aimed at creating risks of the use of various types of weapons of mass destruction", the minister said.

He warned the US against recklessly providing support to Ukraine, noting that Brussels and Washington continue to gorge Kiev with weapons.

"We warn the United States and other sponsors of the Kiev regime against becoming more and more deeply involved in the situation as sides of the conflict," he said.

He also stressed that statements by Zelensky urging for a nuclear strike against the Russian Federation serve as proof that the special military operation in Ukraine was needed, as Moscow had to address the threat from Kiev.

"As you know, a council of the so-called European Community was convened yesterday, it was an initiative of [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron, following which the head of EU diplomacy [Josep] Borrell announced, proudly announced that the process of forming a security structure without the participation of Russia is beginning. In general, they simply dance to the tune of Kiev and encourage the crazy fantasies of those who are still in power there," the diplomat said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after Kiev intensified its attacks against the people's republics of Donbass, prompting the mass evacuation of civilians. Moscow stressed that the goals of the op are the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the liberation of Donbass, which has suffered through an eight-year-long war waged by the Kiev regime.
