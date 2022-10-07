https://sputniknews.com/20221007/indian-lyricist-mocked-online-for-begging-michelle-obama-to-run-for-potus-1101611893.html
Indian Lyricist Mocked Online for Begging Michelle Obama to Run For POTUS
Indian Lyricist Mocked Online for Begging Michelle Obama to Run For POTUS
Michelle Obama was the First Lady of the United States for eight years when her husband Barack Obama occupied the chair of President from 2009 to 2017. However, unlike Bill Clinton's wife Hillary, she has not shown any inclination to run for the country's top post.
Noted Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar has been mocked online after appealing to Michelle Obama
to run for the White House in 2024.
"Dear Ms Michelle Obama, I am not some young crazy fan but a 77 years old writer/ poet from India. Hopefully any Indian would know my name. Madame please take my words seriously, not only US but the world needs you in White House. You shouldn't shrug off this responsibility," Akhtar wrote on Twitter.
Akhtar's comments, however, weren't much appreciated on social media with several users sharing jokes and funny replies on Twitter to his request to Michelle Obama.
"Indians don't take this guy seriously n he is telling Michelle Obama to take him seriously.. This is so funny," a netizen said.
"Javed Akhtar
by seeing your statements in public domain, till now I was thinking you are Pakistani," another added.
"I am from INDIA
and I don't know who you are," a third declared.
Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is currently on a promotional tour for her new book, The Light We Carry. On Wednesday, she posted on Twitter about how excited she was about her book's promotion.
"I'm so excited to go on 'The Light We Carry' Tour with these wonderful people!", she commented on the microblogging platform.