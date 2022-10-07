https://sputniknews.com/20221007/indian-lyricist-mocked-online-for-begging-michelle-obama-to-run-for-potus-1101611893.html

Indian Lyricist Mocked Online for Begging Michelle Obama to Run For POTUS

Indian Lyricist Mocked Online for Begging Michelle Obama to Run For POTUS

Michelle Obama was the First Lady of the United States for eight years when her husband Barack Obama occupied the chair of President from 2009 to 2017... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T14:11+0000

2022-10-07T14:11+0000

2022-10-07T14:11+0000

india

michelle obama

barack obama

presidential election

2024 us presidential elections

democrat

democrat

president

hillary clinton

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107088/74/1070887458_0:0:3551:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_27520caac2789081081b3163066c41bd.jpg

Noted Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar has been mocked online after appealing to Michelle Obama to run for the White House in 2024.Akhtar's comments, however, weren't much appreciated on social media with several users sharing jokes and funny replies on Twitter to his request to Michelle Obama."Indians don't take this guy seriously n he is telling Michelle Obama to take him seriously.. This is so funny," a netizen said."Javed Akhtar by seeing your statements in public domain, till now I was thinking you are Pakistani," another added.Meanwhile, Michelle Obama is currently on a promotional tour for her new book, The Light We Carry. On Wednesday, she posted on Twitter about how excited she was about her book's promotion."I'm so excited to go on 'The Light We Carry' Tour with these wonderful people!", she commented on the microblogging platform.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

michelle obama, barack obama, presidential election, 2024 us presidential elections, democrat, democrat, president, hillary clinton