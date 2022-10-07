https://sputniknews.com/20221007/india-uk-squabble-over-much-hyped-free-trade-agreement--1101615027.html

India, UK Squabble Over Much-Hyped Free Trade Agreement

India, UK Squabble Over Much-Hyped Free Trade Agreement

Delhi and London aimed to conclude a trade pact by the end of October. Differences between the two sides, however, erupted earlier this week after newly... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T15:32+0000

2022-10-07T15:32+0000

2022-10-07T15:32+0000

uk

liz truss

prime minister's office of india

trade deal

free trade agreement

london

downing street

narendra modi

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0a/1100640543_0:167:3049:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_0ad4bfb3165744bcbf7f9b2f10a5f1c2.jpg

Hours after India asked the UK to avoid commenting on immigration issues, the Liz Truss government made it clear to New Delhi on Friday that it would sign a trade deal only if it “meets the UK’s interests.”The differences emerged on the last leg of negotiations as both countries aimed to conclude a Free Trade Agreement by the end of month.The UK government likewise responded to India's comments that any arrangement will include “issues of interests to both the sides.”One of the sticky issues concerns visas for Indian students and professionals.Earlier this week, Braverman said that a trade agreement between India and the UK will undermine Brexit objectives and encourage immigration to the UK.According to 2020 Home Office data, 20,706 Indians have overstayed their visas. India, on the other hand, argues that tens of thousands of its citizens who come to Britain to study are denied job opportunities.Prime Minister Liz Truss recently urged her negotiators to adhere to the Diwali (October 24) India and the UK are holding negotiations to conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which the two governments say would help double bilateral trade, at present valued at $15 billion, over the next ten years. Prime Minister Truss recently urged her negotiators to adhere to the October 24 deadline for finishing the free trade agreement.

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

uk, liz truss, prime minister's office of india, trade deal, free trade agreement, london, downing street, narendra modi