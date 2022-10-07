https://sputniknews.com/20221007/imran-khan-trolled-as-he-plays-fake-audio-of-ex-pakistani-pm-nawaz-sharif-during-rally-1101615187.html

Imran Khan Trolled as He Plays Fake Audio of Ex-Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif During Rally

Imran Khan became a butt of jokes on social media after he allegedly played a fake video of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a public rally on Friday in Mianwali city of Punjab province.Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's longest-serving prime minister, is the elder brother of the current premier - Shehbaz Sharif. He's been living in exile in Britain since 2019. In 2018, the country's Supreme Court sentenced Sharif to 10 years in prison, disqualified him from holding public office again, and banned him from leading his party - Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).However, a court in Pakistan allowed him to travel abroad after Imran Khan's government agreed that he needed urgent medical treatment for a heart ailment.The video instantly went viral on social media receiving nearly 70,000 views within hours of being posted on Twitter.However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief's act didn't impress many on social media as Khan was heavily trolled for putting out a fake video for political gains."Imran Khan has experts of IT," a user wrote on the microblogging site."He should be a stage actor," a fourth said sarcastically.Coming back to Imran Khan's latest move against the Shehbaz Sharif government, he is planning to organize a long march to Islamabad to put pressure on the current regime, including a call for early elections. The exact date for the much-publicized march to the national capital is yet to be announced by Khan or his party PTI.The cricketer-turned-politician was forced to resign as the country's premier after losing a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April 2022.The former PM accused Shehbaz Sharif and his allies of hatching a conspiracy with the United States to remove him from power.Since then, the two sides have taken multiple potshots at each other. While Khan has blamed Sharif and his coalition partners for mishandling the South Asian nation's economy and running a corrupt government, the ruling alliance has accused him of running his party with the help of illegal funds.

