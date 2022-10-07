https://sputniknews.com/20221007/eu-energy-commissioner-to-visit-algeria-to-discuss-energy-cooperation---commission-1101622365.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson will pay an official visit to Algeria next week to strengthen EU-Algerian energy relations, the European Commission said on Friday.
"Next Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 October, Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, will be in Algeria to strengthen the EU’s energy cooperation with this important partner country," the message read.
This visit is part of the EU strategy to diversify energy supplies, reduce dependence on imports of Russian fossil fuels and develop energy cooperation with "reliable partners," according to the Commission.
In 2015, the two parties launched EU-Algeria strategic partnership on energy aimed at increasing cooperation on natural gas, energy efficiency, and renewable energy. Algeria is the third biggest supplier of gas to the EU, whereas the EU is the top importer of Algerian gas, according to the European Commission.