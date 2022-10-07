https://sputniknews.com/20221007/death-toll-from-ebola-outbreak-in-uganda-reaches-29-who-says-1101596883.html

Death Toll From Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Reaches 29, WHO Says

The African nation reported a spike in Ebola cases in September, with its center localized in the district of Mubende. 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

At least 29 people died in Uganda amid a new outbreak of Ebola, the World Health Organization said on Thursday. At the same time, the total number of registered cases reached 63.Ebola is an acute viral infection with a high mortality rate, which can strike both humans and animals. Common symptoms of Ebola include high fever, diarrhea, abdominal pains, vomiting blood, unexplained hemorrhaging and fatigue.The first Ebola pandemic was reported back in 1976 in the DRC and Sudan, delivering a 88% fatality rate. Since the 1990s, multiple outbreaks have been registered across Africa, with the latest cases reported in the DRC, Ivory Coast, and Guinea.

