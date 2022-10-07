https://sputniknews.com/20221007/canada-designates-top-50-of-irgc-leadership-denies-them-access-to-country---trudeau-1101620895.html

Canada Designates Top 50% of IRGC Leadership, Denies Them Access to Country - Trudeau

Canada Designates Top 50% of IRGC Leadership, Denies Them Access to Country - Trudeau

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - Canada is designating the top 50% of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) leadership and will permanently prohibit them from... 07.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-07T20:10+0000

2022-10-07T20:10+0000

2022-10-07T20:10+0000

americas

canada

iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc)

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097399207_0:191:2963:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_cc762bea1a48b9b16d904d7ffdb5bcc2.jpg

"We will be pursuing a listing of the Iranian regime, including the IRGC leadership, under the most powerful provision of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," Trudeau said during a press conference. "This will make the top 50% of the IRGC leadership, the over 10,000 officers and senior members most responsible for this heinous state behavior inadmissible to Canada, denying them access to Canadian territory, and opportunities."Trudeau pointed out that the designations of the Iranian officials are permanent.Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said during the press conference that anyone placed on the blacklist will be prohibited from doing business or hiding assets in Canada.Canadian government officials will work in the coming weeks to ensure these measures against the IRGC members are as strong as possible and more details will be available next week, Freeland said.

americas

canada

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canada, iran’s revolutionary guards (irgc), iran