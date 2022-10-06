https://sputniknews.com/20221006/worlds-tallest-timber-tower-to-be-constructed-in-zanzibar-1101569170.html
World's Tallest Timber Tower to Be Constructed in Zanzibar
The 96-meter-tall structure is expected to become the highest of its kind in the world, as well as a "a widely visible new landmark for Zanzibar and beyond."
12:03 GMT 06.10.2022
A 28-story high-rise made of hybrid timber called Burj Zanzibar may soon spring up in Fumba Town, Zanzibar.
The building is designed to reach 96 meters in height and is expected to become the tallest of its kind in the world when completed, with the current record holder being the recently certified 86.6 meter-tall Ascent Tower in Milwaukee.
According to Engineering News, the building is planned as a “hybrid timber tower” with steel-reinforced concrete at its core that's expected to “meet all required fire and life safety standards.”
“Panorama windows, closed-in green loggias and a modular layout will enhance the green nature of the tower and allow for flexible apartment floor plans, tailor-made for any cultural preferences,” said architect Leander Moons.
He also said that the tower residents would be able to have their own outdoor garden on the top floor, and predicted that Burj Zanzibar will become “a widely visible new landmark for Zanzibar and beyond, not only because of its appearance but because of its construction method.”
According to the media outlet, the building is going to be built by engineering firm CPS, with the project to be executed by a consortium of specialists from Switzerland, Austria, Germany, South Africa, Tanzania and the United States.