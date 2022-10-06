International
Breaking News: IDF on Standby as Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Warns of Possible Escalation With Lebanon
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/world-bank-cuts-indias-growth-projection-as-unprecedented-shocks-rattle-south-asia-1101576233.html
World Bank Cuts India's Growth Projection as 'Unprecedented Shocks' Rattle South Asia
World Bank Cuts India's Growth Projection as 'Unprecedented Shocks' Rattle South Asia
On Friday. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that economic activity in India remains stable despite the continuing recovery from the COVID-19... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T14:37+0000
2022-10-06T14:37+0000
gdp
gdp growth
finance ministry
world bank
economy
inflation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098148754_0:241:2560:1681_1920x0_80_0_0_dbb4d88ed538706715778858563624ee.jpg
The World Bank slashed India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.5 percent on Thursday against its June estimate of 7.5 percent for the current financial year ending March 2023.This is the third revision by the World Bank since April, when it downgraded the growth projection from 8.7 percent to 8 percent for the current financial year.However, the multilateral institution expressed satisfaction over a recovery in exports and the services sector, which is stronger than the global average. The bank said that India's ample foreign reserves served as a buffer to external shocks.The economist has advised countries to build a more robust fiscal and monetary buffer to face these unprecedented shocks.Last Friday, the Reserve Bank of India also cut its growth forecast to 7 percent from an earlier projection of 7.2 percent because of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary tightening in the West.For its part, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Report predicted a 5.7 percent growth in 2022-23 on Tuesday, down from 8.2 percent the last year."India experienced an expansion of 8.2% in 2021, the strongest among G20 countries. As supply chain disruptions eased, rising domestic demand turned the current account surplus into a deficit, and growth decelerated," the report said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/05/1098148754_0:0:2560:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_53c05bb9fed877d87d8ab52c050526f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gdp, gdp growth, finance ministry, world bank, economy, inflation
gdp, gdp growth, finance ministry, world bank, economy, inflation

World Bank Cuts India's Growth Projection as 'Unprecedented Shocks' Rattle South Asia

14:37 GMT 06.10.2022
CC0 / / Indian rupee
Indian rupee - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said that economic activity in India remains stable despite the continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions that have had an adverse effect on the global economy in the last two and a half years.
The World Bank slashed India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast to 6.5 percent on Thursday against its June estimate of 7.5 percent for the current financial year ending March 2023.
This is the third revision by the World Bank since April, when it downgraded the growth projection from 8.7 percent to 8 percent for the current financial year.
However, the multilateral institution expressed satisfaction over a recovery in exports and the services sector, which is stronger than the global average. The bank said that India's ample foreign reserves served as a buffer to external shocks.

"Pandemics, sudden swings in global liquidity and commodity prices, and extreme weather disasters were once tail-end risks. But all three have arrived in rapid succession over the past two years and are testing South Asia's economies," Martin Raiser, World Bank vice president for South Asia, said.

The economist has advised countries to build a more robust fiscal and monetary buffer to face these unprecedented shocks.
Last Friday, the Reserve Bank of India also cut its growth forecast to 7 percent from an earlier projection of 7.2 percent because of extended geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary tightening in the West.
For its part, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Trade and Development Report predicted a 5.7 percent growth in 2022-23 on Tuesday, down from 8.2 percent the last year.
"India experienced an expansion of 8.2% in 2021, the strongest among G20 countries. As supply chain disruptions eased, rising domestic demand turned the current account surplus into a deficit, and growth decelerated," the report said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала