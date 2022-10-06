International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/us-fast-tracking-hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars-in-private-arms-sales-to-kiev-reports-say-1101580085.html
US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Private Arms Sales to Kiev, Reports Say
US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Private Arms Sales to Kiev, Reports Say
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has fast-tracked hundreds of millions of dollars worth of private weapons sales to Ukraine since the beginning of... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T16:07+0000
2022-10-06T16:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
us
ukraine
arms delivery
arms deliveries
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098027974_0:276:2955:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_c8636cbded2cfa527737836fcd522ff4.jpg
The US expedited over $300 million in private arms sales to Ukraine, reducing approval times from weeks to hours, in just the first four months of 2022, the report said.The State Department authorized less than $15 million in such sales to Ukraine throughout the entirety of fiscal year 2021, the report noted.However, weapons sold through private brokers are more likely to end up on the black market than their government-provided counterparts, according to the report.The advantage to private sector arms deals for the US is that it keeps the Pentagon from draining their own stockpiles – a concern recently expressed by senior military officials – and allows the shipment of Soviet-style weapons familiar to Ukrainians that the US cannot provide, the report said.The hundreds of millions of dollars in private arms sales to Ukraine comes alongside over $17.5 billion in security assistance provided by the Biden administration to Ukraine since taking office.Russia has repeatedly slammed Washington and its allies over their continued arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, pointing to the danger they pose in escalating the crisis and facilitating weapons smuggling, as a large part of the weapons end up on the black market.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098027974_112:0:2843:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_144d716564c2700697b8707588509d64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ukraine, arms delivery, arms deliveries, russia
us, ukraine, arms delivery, arms deliveries, russia

US Fast-Tracking Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Private Arms Sales to Kiev, Reports Say

16:07 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has fast-tracked hundreds of millions of dollars worth of private weapons sales to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in February, The New York Times reported on Thursday.
The US expedited over $300 million in private arms sales to Ukraine, reducing approval times from weeks to hours, in just the first four months of 2022, the report said.
The State Department authorized less than $15 million in such sales to Ukraine throughout the entirety of fiscal year 2021, the report noted.
However, weapons sold through private brokers are more likely to end up on the black market than their government-provided counterparts, according to the report.
The advantage to private sector arms deals for the US is that it keeps the Pentagon from draining their own stockpiles – a concern recently expressed by senior military officials – and allows the shipment of Soviet-style weapons familiar to Ukrainians that the US cannot provide, the report said.
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyA launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its intended target during the African Lion military exercise in Grier Labouihi complex, southern Morocco, on June 9, 2021.
A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its intended target during the African Lion military exercise in Grier Labouihi complex, southern Morocco, on June 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at its intended target during the African Lion military exercise in Grier Labouihi complex, southern Morocco, on June 9, 2021.
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
The hundreds of millions of dollars in private arms sales to Ukraine comes alongside over $17.5 billion in security assistance provided by the Biden administration to Ukraine since taking office.
Russia has repeatedly slammed Washington and its allies over their continued arms deliveries to the Kiev regime, pointing to the danger they pose in escalating the crisis and facilitating weapons smuggling, as a large part of the weapons end up on the black market.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала