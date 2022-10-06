https://sputniknews.com/20221006/us-appeals-court-rules-obama-era-dreamers-migrant-program-illegal---filing-1101555312.html

US Appeals Court Rules Obama-Era 'Dreamers' Migrant Program Illegal - Filing

US Appeals Court Rules Obama-Era 'Dreamers' Migrant Program Illegal - Filing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A federal appeal court declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program illegal but left the policy in place for some... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T01:44+0000

2022-10-06T01:44+0000

2022-10-06T01:44+0000

americas

us

deferred action for childhood arrivals (daca)

joe biden

barack obama

us department of homeland security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105881/52/1058815228_0:208:3784:2337_1920x0_80_0_0_415cba48d7aecaff1c61fd601812375c.jpg

"DACA violates the substantive requirements of the APA [Administrative Procedure Act]...Given the 'uncertainty of final disposition' and the 'inevitable disruption that would arise from a lack of continuity and stability,' we preserve the stay as to existing recipients," the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals said in its ruling on Wednesday.Media reported in September that President Joe Biden anticipated this ruling from the appeals court and would prepare to sign an executive order that would protect DACA recipients, who are immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children. The DACA program protected them from deportation.US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press release that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will work with the US Justice Department on preparing an appropriate legal response.Mayorkas added that DHS will continue to process DACA renewals.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, deferred action for childhood arrivals (daca), joe biden, barack obama, us department of homeland security