Turkish President Says US Billionaire Soros 'Buys Journalists'

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Erdogan said on Thursday that US billionaire George Soros "buys journalists." 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

As Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were on their way to a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community in Prague, a correspondent of the Armenian Radio Liberty (listed as a foreign media agent in Russia) approached the leaders. Aliyev jokingly told Erdogan that "these are Soros' people," referring to the journalist.Erdogan said that "Soros buys journalists," and urged the correspondent to "make the right news," according to Turkish TV station TRT Haber.US financier and investor George Soros is actively involved in politics. Soros and his foundations have been repeatedly accused of interfering in internal affairs and organizing coups in a number of states.

