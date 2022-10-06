https://sputniknews.com/20221006/turkish-president-believes-in-full-normalization-of-relations-with-armenia-1101587272.html

Turkish President Believes in Full Normalization of Relations With Armenia

Turkish President Believes in Full Normalization of Relations With Armenia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Erdogan said on Thursday that he believes in the full normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia. 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T21:36+0000

2022-10-06T21:36+0000

2022-10-06T21:36+0000

world

europe

turkey

armenia

armenian genocide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15761/18/157611877_0:0:361:203_1920x0_80_0_0_f57693618ca6eaebcd5ff8da4ba658d8.jpg

Erdogan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met earlier in the day in Prague after a 13-year break in contact between leaders of the two states.The two leaders discussed further steps to normalize the bilateral relations and exchanged their opinions on a number of regional issues, according to a press release of the Armenian government. These steps include opening the Turkish-Armenian land border for citizens of third countries and allowing direct air cargo transportation between the countries.Erdogan, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met for the first time on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, a get-together of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, which was also the first meeting in this format. Previously, the three leaders communicated via phone calls. The topic of the conversation was not disclosed.Turkey and Armenia do not have official diplomatic relations. The border between the two countries has been closed on Ankara's initiative since 1993. Tensions between the nations arose over a range of issues, including Turkey's support for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and its opposition to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire.

turkey

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, turkey, armenia, armenian genocide