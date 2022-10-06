https://sputniknews.com/20221006/turkish-navy-air-force-to-counter-greek-militarization-in-aegean-sea-1101558732.html

Turkish Navy, Air Force to Counter Greek Militarization in Aegean Sea

Turkish Navy, Air Force to Counter Greek Militarization in Aegean Sea

ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkish air force and navy have been instructed to join forces in countering the deployment of Greek armored vehicles on the neutral Aegean... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T05:52+0000

2022-10-06T05:52+0000

2022-10-06T05:52+0000

world

turkey

greece

aegean sea

nato

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080136121_0:270:3161:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed51caf386cb7b1c48e03eaac110c238.jpg

Akar, during a speech at the National Defense University in Ankara, said that Turkey refuses to give in to Greece either on the ground or at the negotiation table.At the same time, Akar added that Ankara still seeks to settle all the differences with Greece in the Aegean region peacefully.Akar also noted that the Turkish armed forces have taken all necessary precautions and are ready to oppose "any provocations of the Greek Cypriot side" amid Washington's recent decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek administration of southern Cyprus.Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas, where they have conflicting military and energy interests. Most recently, Turkey has accused its NATO ally of militarizing neutral Aegean islands close to its shores.

turkey

greece

aegean sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey, greece, aegean sea, nato, military & intelligence