Turkish Navy, Air Force to Counter Greek Militarization in Aegean Sea
Turkish Navy, Air Force to Counter Greek Militarization in Aegean Sea
06.10.2022
Turkish Navy, Air Force to Counter Greek Militarization in Aegean Sea

05:52 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Mehmet Guzel
A Turkish Coast Guard vessel speeds during an exercise by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea near Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, May 4, 2016
A Turkish Coast Guard vessel speeds during an exercise by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea near Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, May 4, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Mehmet Guzel
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkish air force and navy have been instructed to join forces in countering the deployment of Greek armored vehicles on the neutral Aegean Islands, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.
Akar, during a speech at the National Defense University in Ankara, said that Turkey refuses to give in to Greece either on the ground or at the negotiation table.
"The Turkish navy and air force have been given clear instructions in this regard. Regardless of who is behind them [Greece], we are determined to do everything necessary," Akar said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.
At the same time, Akar added that Ankara still seeks to settle all the differences with Greece in the Aegean region peacefully.
"We strive to ensure that the wealth of the Aegean Sea is fairly distributed within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations," Akar said.
Akar also noted that the Turkish armed forces have taken all necessary precautions and are ready to oppose "any provocations of the Greek Cypriot side" amid Washington's recent decision to lift the arms embargo on the Greek administration of southern Cyprus.
Turkey and Greece have been trading accusations of provocative actions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas, where they have conflicting military and energy interests. Most recently, Turkey has accused its NATO ally of militarizing neutral Aegean islands close to its shores.
