Russian Companies to Open Multisectoral Business Mission in New Delhi

Russian Companies to Open Multisectoral Business Mission in New Delhi

A multi-industry business mission of Russian export-oriented companies will be held on October 17 and 18 in India.

The goal of the mission is to establish and develop business contacts between Russian companies and representatives of Indian business, the Russian Export Center (REC) stated.The business program of the mission includes a plenary session dedicated to practical issues of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India, as well as targeted b2b negotiations.In total, more than 200 bilateral meetings are scheduled over the mission’s two days.The center added that in order to participate, guests need to register or contact the organizers.

