Russian Companies to Open Multisectoral Business Mission in New Delhi

The goal of the mission is to establish and develop business contacts between Russian companies and representatives of Indian business, the Russian Export Center (REC) stated.The business program of the mission includes a plenary session dedicated to practical issues of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India, as well as targeted b2b negotiations.In total, more than 200 bilateral meetings are scheduled over the mission’s two days.The center added that in order to participate, guests need to register or contact the organizers.
15:23 GMT 06.10.2022
A multi-industry business mission of Russian export-oriented companies will be held on October 17 and 18 in India.
The goal of the mission is to establish and develop business contacts between Russian companies and representatives of Indian business, the Russian Export Center (REC) stated.

"About 30 Russian companies operating in the timber industry, chemical, food and oil and gas industries, IT, education and others will take part in the business mission. The companies will present industrial equipment, fertilizers, gas, water and air purification systems, musical equipment and instruments, sports and gaming complexes, educational games and other products," the REC said.

The business program of the mission includes a plenary session dedicated to practical issues of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and India, as well as targeted b2b negotiations.
In total, more than 200 bilateral meetings are scheduled over the mission's two days.

"We invite you to visit a business mission and take part in B2B meetings with potential Russian partners. The business program will begin on October 17 at 10:00 at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity Hotel," the statement read.

The center added that in order to participate, guests need to register or contact the organizers.
