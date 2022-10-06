https://sputniknews.com/20221006/president-joe-biden-heard-saying-no-one-f-with-a-biden-during-trip-to-florida-1101555549.html

President Joe Biden Heard Saying, 'No One F**** With a Biden' During Trip to Florida

President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic again. While surveying damage in Florida on Wednesday, Biden was caught cursing on a hot mic to Ray Murphy, the Fort Myers Beach mayor, following a joint news conference with Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL).“No one f**** with a Biden,” the president said to Murphy, while grasping his hand.“Yeah, you’re g****** right,” Murphy responded, laughing. The two politicians shook hands and then parted.Biden’s potty mouth is nothing new, according to a report by Politico. Several past and current aides have said that the president has a penchant for crude language.“When he gets going he definitely gets going,” said one White House official, regarding the president’s foul language.Some of Biden’s favorite phrases include: “F*** them,” “What the f*** are we doing?” “Why the f*** isn’t this happening?” As well as his go-to’s like “bulls***”, “d*****”, and “f***”. And, in the instances when he needs to press his aides on their answers or comments, he will say, “Don’t bulls*** a bulls****er.”During a press conference in January, Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a b****.”On Wednesday, the president traveled to Florida to meet with local officials and to survey the destruction that Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, brought to the coastline of Southwest Florida. The storm killed more than 100 people, with 55 of those deaths reported in Lee County.The Biden administration extended full federal funding for debris removal on Wednesday, in addition to the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) disaster declaration the administration also approved earlier this week for 13 counties affected by the storm. According to PowerOutage.us, by Wednesday evening at 9:54 p.m. Eastern Time, 250,297 customers in Florida were still without power. Lee County, where at least half of the casualties of Hurricane Ian took place, had 145,865 customers without power.

