Potential Ghislaine Maxwell Revelations May Spell More Problems for Prince Andrew, Lawyer Argues

Defense lawyer Spencer Kuvin - who represented several of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims - has suggested that the Duke of York Prince Andrew may face further legal troubles, the MailOnline has reported. Facing civil accusations, Prince Andrew reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a former “sex slave” of Epstein who claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was 17.Kuvin pointed out that former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the mogul, now seeks to appeal her sentence.Maxwell might be inclined to cooperate with the authorities in an attempt to reduce her sentence, Kuvin argued, apparently suggesting that she may be privy to some information that is potentially damaging to Andrew.Prince Andrew ended up stepping down from royal duties in November 2019 after his reputation took a major hit over the sex-trafficking scandal involving disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former pal of the Duke of York.One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) also brought a civil lawsuit against Andrew in New York, claiming that she was trafficked by Epstein to the Duke of York and forced to have sex with the royal. The litigation came to an end this year after the prince made an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount with his accuser.

