International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/potential-ghislaine-maxwell-revelations-may-spell-more-problems-for-prince-andrew-lawyer-argues-1101578321.html
Potential Ghislaine Maxwell Revelations May Spell More Problems for Prince Andrew, Lawyer Argues
Potential Ghislaine Maxwell Revelations May Spell More Problems for Prince Andrew, Lawyer Argues
Having been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for trafficking underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell may try to cooperate with authorities to... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T15:49+0000
2022-10-06T15:49+0000
world
prince andrew
ghislaine maxwell
secrets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093060721_0:0:2613:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_194b10ffaeacd5f1ce425e6605c4c041.jpg
Defense lawyer Spencer Kuvin - who represented several of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims - has suggested that the Duke of York Prince Andrew may face further legal troubles, the MailOnline has reported. Facing civil accusations, Prince Andrew reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a former “sex slave” of Epstein who claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was 17.Kuvin pointed out that former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the mogul, now seeks to appeal her sentence.Maxwell might be inclined to cooperate with the authorities in an attempt to reduce her sentence, Kuvin argued, apparently suggesting that she may be privy to some information that is potentially damaging to Andrew.Prince Andrew ended up stepping down from royal duties in November 2019 after his reputation took a major hit over the sex-trafficking scandal involving disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former pal of the Duke of York.One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) also brought a civil lawsuit against Andrew in New York, claiming that she was trafficked by Epstein to the Duke of York and forced to have sex with the royal. The litigation came to an end this year after the prince made an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount with his accuser.
https://sputniknews.com/20221003/sins-of-the-father-king-charles-iii-may-strip-prince-andrews-daughters-of-royal-titles---expert-1101463232.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093060721_56:0:2453:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_5a53a296685e4e9a436417f1184d99e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prince andrew, ghislaine maxwell, secrets
prince andrew, ghislaine maxwell, secrets

Potential Ghislaine Maxwell Revelations May Spell More Problems for Prince Andrew, Lawyer Argues

15:49 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sakchai LalitIn this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Prince Andrew wasn’t on trial in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case, but her conviction is bad news for the man who is ninth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, file)
In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew arrives at ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) in Nonthaburi, Thailand. Prince Andrew wasn’t on trial in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking case, but her conviction is bad news for the man who is ninth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Sakchai Lalit
Subscribe
International
India
Having been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for trafficking underage girls to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell may try to cooperate with authorities to ease her predicament.
Defense lawyer Spencer Kuvin - who represented several of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims - has suggested that the Duke of York Prince Andrew may face further legal troubles, the MailOnline has reported. Facing civil accusations, Prince Andrew reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, a former “sex slave” of Epstein who claimed that she was forced to have sex with the royal when she was 17.
Kuvin pointed out that former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the mogul, now seeks to appeal her sentence.
Maxwell might be inclined to cooperate with the authorities in an attempt to reduce her sentence, Kuvin argued, apparently suggesting that she may be privy to some information that is potentially damaging to Andrew.
“She is really the person who holds all the secrets,” the lawyer said, while speaking in a new documentary called Prince Andrew: Banished. “This isn't the end of the story.”
Prince Andrew ended up stepping down from royal duties in November 2019 after his reputation took a major hit over the sex-trafficking scandal involving disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former pal of the Duke of York.
Британский принц Эндрю и его дочери, принцесса Евгения (слева) и Беатрис в Лондоне - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2022
World
‘Sins of the Father'? King May Strip Prince Andrew’s Daughters of Royal Titles, Says Expert
3 October, 13:51 GMT
One of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) also brought a civil lawsuit against Andrew in New York, claiming that she was trafficked by Epstein to the Duke of York and forced to have sex with the royal. The litigation came to an end this year after the prince made an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount with his accuser.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала