Poland's Claims to Russia on WWII Reparations Are Political Fantasies - Foreign Ministry

2022-10-06T03:25+0000

world

poland

europe

russia

world war ii

Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. At the same time, Polish politicians have repeatedly stated that they hope to receive reparations not only from Germany, but also from Russia."Their flagrant immorality is obvious: after all, had it not been for the victory of the USSR over Nazi Germany, Poland as a national state of the Polish people would not exist, and millions of Poles would have faced the unenviable fate of enslavement and extermination at the hands of the Nazis," he said.

