Poland's Claims to Russia on WWII Reparations Are Political Fantasies - Foreign Ministry
Poland's Claims to Russia on WWII Reparations Are Political Fantasies - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland's claims to Russia regarding reparations for the losses of Warsaw during World War II are political fantasies, Oleg Tyapkin, director... 06.10.2022
2022-10-06T03:25+0000
2022-10-06T03:25+0000
2022-10-06T03:25+0000
world
poland
europe
russia
world war ii
"Their flagrant immorality is obvious: after all, had it not been for the victory of the USSR over Nazi Germany, Poland as a national state of the Polish people would not exist, and millions of Poles would have faced the unenviable fate of enslavement and extermination at the hands of the Nazis," he said.
Poland's Claims to Russia on WWII Reparations Are Political Fantasies - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland's claims to Russia regarding reparations for the losses of Warsaw during World War II are political fantasies, Oleg Tyapkin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Third European Department (3ED), told Sputnik.
Earlier, the Polish authorities said they were demanding 6.2 trillion złoty (about $1.3 trillion) from Germany in reparations for damages from World War II. At the same time, Polish politicians have repeatedly stated that they hope to receive reparations not only from Germany, but also from Russia.
"Inadequate claims of the Polish political circles to Russia, related to the losses that Poland suffered during the Second World War, lie in the realm of political fantasies," Tyapkin said.
"Their flagrant immorality is obvious: after all, had it not been for the victory of the USSR over Nazi Germany, Poland as a national state of the Polish people would not exist, and millions of Poles would have faced the unenviable fate of enslavement and extermination at the hands of the Nazis," he said.