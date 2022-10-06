International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/pentagon-blacklists-worlds-largest-consumer-drone-maker-over-its-alleged-links-to-chinese-military-1101564489.html
Pentagon Blacklists World’s Largest Consumer Drone Maker Over Its Alleged Links to Chinese Military
Pentagon Blacklists World’s Largest Consumer Drone Maker Over Its Alleged Links to Chinese Military
The White House previously expressed alarm about DJI and other Chinese makers of unmanned aerial vehicles. In January, the US Interior Department said that... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T09:58+0000
2022-10-06T09:58+0000
americas
us
china
pentagon
drones
blacklist
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101520/67/1015206744_0:263:5616:3422_1920x0_80_0_0_09debb1d3557c0a076972effa7402b9c.jpg
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has blacklisted Shenzhen-based DJI Technology Co., the world's largest consumer drone maker, due to its alleged links to the Chinese military.The blacklist also includes an array of other high-tech companies affiliated with DJI, including BGI Genomics, China’s largest genomics firm, and the China State Construction Group, an infrastructure giant.The statement comes after Washington introduced a spate of restrictions on US business ties to Chinese companies amid concerns that such relations may ultimately support the PLA’s growth and modernization.In December 2020, the US Department of Commerce (DoC) placed DJI on its “Entity List,” requiring would-be US business partners to obtain a special license before doing business with DJI.The decision was followed by the US Department of the Interior (DoI) in June 2021 clearing DJI drones for government use after a lengthy audit. A few weeks later, the Pentagon said the drones “pose potential threats to national security,” calling the DoI’s decision “unauthorized” as well as “inaccurate and uncoordinated”.Washington made similar national security-related allegations about other Chinese tech giants, including phone maker and internet provider Huawei, effectively protecting the US market from competition with Chinese products.
https://sputniknews.com/20220801/us-navy-wants-to-use-drone-ships-to-compete-with-china-despite-concerns-over-unproven-technology-1098001191.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101520/67/1015206744_352:0:5264:3684_1920x0_80_0_0_318e9d7a43787b874390e92b9cbc8c6f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, pentagon, drones, blacklist
us, china, pentagon, drones, blacklist

Pentagon Blacklists World’s Largest Consumer Drone Maker Over Its Alleged Links to Chinese Military

09:58 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / DJI North AmericaIn this January 13, 2013 photo provided by DJI North America is the Phantom drone. The $700 Phantom, made by Chinese company DJI, is at the forefront of bringing drone technology to the masses.
In this January 13, 2013 photo provided by DJI North America is the Phantom drone. The $700 Phantom, made by Chinese company DJI, is at the forefront of bringing drone technology to the masses. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / DJI North America
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The White House previously expressed alarm about DJI and other Chinese makers of unmanned aerial vehicles. In January, the US Interior Department said that they were grounding its fleet of about 800 Chinese-made drones, citing national security concerns.
The US Department of Defense (DoD) has blacklisted Shenzhen-based DJI Technology Co., the world's largest consumer drone maker, due to its alleged links to the Chinese military.
The blacklist also includes an array of other high-tech companies affiliated with DJI, including BGI Genomics, China’s largest genomics firm, and the China State Construction Group, an infrastructure giant.

The DoD said in a statement that it “is determined to highlight and counter the […] military-civil fusion strategy, which supports the modernization goals of the [Chinese] People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by ensuring its access to advanced technologies and expertise are acquired and developed by PRC [People’s Republic of China] companies, universities and research programs that appear to be civilian entities.”

The statement comes after Washington introduced a spate of restrictions on US business ties to Chinese companies amid concerns that such relations may ultimately support the PLA’s growth and modernization.
In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, a Saildrone Explorer, front to rear, a Devil Ray T-38 crewless vessel, a littoral combat ship, and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter sail in the Arabian Gulf, on June 26, 2022. The Navy is expediting development of drone ships aimed at expanding the reach of offensive firepower while keeping sailors on traditional warships farther from harm's way. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Roland A. Franklin via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2022
US Navy Wants to Use 'Drone Ships' to Compete With China Despite Concerns Over 'Unproven Technology'
1 August, 13:42 GMT
In December 2020, the US Department of Commerce (DoC) placed DJI on its “Entity List,” requiring would-be US business partners to obtain a special license before doing business with DJI.
The decision was followed by the US Department of the Interior (DoI) in June 2021 clearing DJI drones for government use after a lengthy audit. A few weeks later, the Pentagon said the drones “pose potential threats to national security,” calling the DoI’s decision “unauthorized” as well as “inaccurate and uncoordinated”.

Commenting on the DoC's move, DJI officials argued that the company has "little to do with security" and is "instead part of a politically-motivated agenda to reduce market competition and support domestically produced drone technology.”

Washington made similar national security-related allegations about other Chinese tech giants, including phone maker and internet provider Huawei, effectively protecting the US market from competition with Chinese products.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала