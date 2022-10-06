https://sputniknews.com/20221006/opec-delivers-major-oil-supply-cut-as-europe-and-us-plead-reconsideration-1101568310.html
OPEC Delivers Major Oil Supply Cut as Europe and US Plead Reconsideration
OPEC prepares major oil supply cut as Europe and US plead reconsideration
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics around the world, including Trump's defamation lawsuit, Hillary Clinton's possible 2024 presidential election run and OPEC's oil production cut meeting.
Larry Ward - President of Conservative Rights PACDaniel Lazare - Independent journalist and authorBrandon Straka - Walkaway Campaign directorElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Larry Ward about Hilary Clinton coming back for a possible 2024 US Presidential run, and other potential contenders from the Democratic and Republican Party, like Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Does Hillary Clinton have an "open field" to run? In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about former President Donald Trump filing a $475 million lawsuit against CNN for defamation - will he be successful?Later in the hour, Brandon Straka joined Fault Lines to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, and how he was raided by the FBI - he expressed his opinion on the current mental state of the Jan 6. rioters that are still imprisoned and their demand to be moved Guantanamo Bay Prison.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss OPEC's meeting to cut barrels of oil production; hence, the price of oil might shoot up and the energy crisis might worsen. Meanwhile, the west pleads for reconsideration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
OPEC Delivers Major Oil Supply Cut as Europe and US Plead Reconsideration
Larry Ward - President of Conservative Rights PAC
Daniel Lazare - Independent journalist and author
Brandon Straka - Walkaway Campaign director
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Larry Ward about Hilary Clinton coming back for a possible 2024 US Presidential run, and other potential contenders from the Democratic and Republican Party, like Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Does Hillary Clinton have an "open field" to run?
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about former President Donald Trump filing a $475 million lawsuit against CNN for defamation - will he be successful?
Later in the hour, Brandon Straka joined Fault Lines to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, and how he was raided by the FBI - he expressed his opinion on the current mental state of the Jan 6. rioters that are still imprisoned and their demand to be moved Guantanamo Bay Prison.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss OPEC's meeting to cut barrels of oil production; hence, the price of oil might shoot up and the energy crisis might worsen. Meanwhile, the west pleads for reconsideration.
