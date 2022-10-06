https://sputniknews.com/20221006/opec-delivers-major-oil-supply-cut-as-europe-and-us-plead-reconsideration-1101568310.html

OPEC Delivers Major Oil Supply Cut as Europe and US Plead Reconsideration

OPEC Delivers Major Oil Supply Cut as Europe and US Plead Reconsideration

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics around the world... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T10:40+0000

2022-10-06T10:40+0000

2022-10-06T10:40+0000

fault lines

us

radio

hillary clinton

opec

oathkeepers

chris cuomo

oil

radio sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101568147_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3f7bceaac5eb86311fe37b662827344d.png

OPEC prepares major oil supply cut as Europe and US plead reconsideration On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Reese Everson and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics around the world, including Trump's defamation lawsuit, Hillary Clinton's possible 2024 presidential election run and OPEC's oil production cut meeting.

Larry Ward - President of Conservative Rights PACDaniel Lazare - Independent journalist and authorBrandon Straka - Walkaway Campaign directorElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to Larry Ward about Hilary Clinton coming back for a possible 2024 US Presidential run, and other potential contenders from the Democratic and Republican Party, like Vice President Kamala Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom. Does Hillary Clinton have an "open field" to run? In the second hour, the hosts were joined by Daniel Lazare to talk about former President Donald Trump filing a $475 million lawsuit against CNN for defamation - will he be successful?Later in the hour, Brandon Straka joined Fault Lines to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, and how he was raided by the FBI - he expressed his opinion on the current mental state of the Jan 6. rioters that are still imprisoned and their demand to be moved Guantanamo Bay Prison.In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to discuss OPEC's meeting to cut barrels of oil production; hence, the price of oil might shoot up and the energy crisis might worsen. Meanwhile, the west pleads for reconsideration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, radio, hillary clinton, opec, oathkeepers, chris cuomo, oil, аудио, radio sputnik, donald trump