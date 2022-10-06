https://sputniknews.com/20221006/moscow-applauds-elon-musks-attempts-at-a-peace-plan-for-ukraine---russia-1101553048.html
Moscow Applauds Elon Musk's Attempts at a Peace Plan for Ukraine - Russia
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Darya Dugina's murder being sanctioned by the Ukranian government, and President Biden visting Florida post Hurricane Ian.
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Organizing for Julian Assange, Hungary's Stance on Russia, and Viktor OrbanMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The Bank of England, Biden's Monetary Policy is Insane, and Turkey's InflationIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about her move to Hungary, Hungary's stance on Russian sanctions, and the fight to stop Julian Assange's extradition to America. Taylor talked about the historical World War II memorials in Hungary and America's lack of connections to World War II history. Taylor discussed the events organized for Julian Assange and the need to keep activism alive for Assange's freedom.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about Putin's speech, the US dollar, and the history of Russia in wars. Mark discussed the Biden administration's failed policies on energy and the most stable currency in the world being the ruble. Mark spoke about the Bank of England's policy on inflation and Turkey's out of control inflation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Organizing for Julian Assange, Hungary's Stance on Russia, and Viktor Orban
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The Bank of England, Biden's Monetary Policy is Insane, and Turkey's Inflation
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about her move to Hungary, Hungary's stance on Russian sanctions, and the fight to stop Julian Assange's extradition to America. Taylor talked about the historical World War II memorials in Hungary and America's lack of connections to World War II history. Taylor discussed the events organized for Julian Assange and the need to keep activism alive for Assange's freedom.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about Putin's speech, the US dollar, and the history of Russia in wars. Mark discussed the Biden administration's failed policies on energy and the most stable currency in the world being the ruble. Mark spoke about the Bank of England's policy on inflation and Turkey's out of control inflation.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik