Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand
LIVE UPDATES: Berlin's Attempt to Quit Russian Gas Will Result in Major Crisis, Moscow Says
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
LIVE UPDATES: Berlin's Attempt to Quit Russian Gas Will Result in Major Crisis, Moscow Says

07:09 GMT 06.10.2022 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 06.10.2022)
India
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) appealed for help to defend themselves against Ukrainian forces. Moscow stressed that the goal of the op is the liberation of Donbass, which has been suffering from the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved treaties with the Donetsk People's Republic, Lugansk People's Republic, Kherson region and Zaporozhye region, making them part of Russia after people overwhelmingly supported joining the country during September referendums.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
08:11 GMT 06.10.2022
Medvedev: We Will Certainly Reach Our Goals in Protecting Russian People and Russian Land
07:44 GMT 06.10.2022
Russian Foreign Ministry on UN Chief’s Statement Regarding Referendums: Guterres Can’t Have ‘Independent Position’ on Territorial Issues
07:25 GMT 06.10.2022
Two Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Kherson Bridge
