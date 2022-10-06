International
West Forced Kiev Into Rendering Negotiations With Russia Impossible, Moscow Says
Kidnapping Video of Indian Family of Four, Found Dead in California, Breaks the Internet
A shocking video of the kidnapping of an Indian family of four, who were later found dead in an Orchard on Wednesday in California, has taken the internet by storm.In the video, eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, can be seen held at gunpoint from a building in Merced County, and led to a truck by kidnappers.To track down the suspects, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released a chilling video of the incident that captured the entire crime scene. The local police were first informed about the abandoned car of Amandeep Singh, which was set on fire.The police investigated his home and inquired about their whereabouts with a relative who couldn't reach out to the family either. The family was then declared missing and local police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other agencies sparked a probe. Culprit Busted Two days after the kidnapping, a farmer near an orchard found the bodies and immediately informed the police, who tracked down the suspects.The police revealed that one of the suspects, identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado, had allegedly confessed the crime to his family, who later informed the cops about the kidnapping.Salgado reportedly tried to kill himself but was prevented from it and arrested. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. "There's a special place in hell for this guy. There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said during the media briefing.
09:04 GMT 06.10.2022
The deceased Indian family was from Hoshiarpur, a city in Punjab state. The news of their kidnapping made waves in the city, with relatives and friends taking to social media to seek help from the authorities.
A shocking video of the kidnapping of an Indian family of four, who were later found dead in an Orchard on Wednesday in California, has taken the internet by storm.
In the video, eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, can be seen held at gunpoint from a building in Merced County, and led to a truck by kidnappers.
To track down the suspects, the Merced County Sheriff's Office released a chilling video of the incident that captured the entire crime scene.
The local police were first informed about the abandoned car of Amandeep Singh, which was set on fire.
The police investigated his home and inquired about their whereabouts with a relative who couldn't reach out to the family either.
The family was then declared missing and local police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and other agencies sparked a probe.

Culprit Busted

Two days after the kidnapping, a farmer near an orchard found the bodies and immediately informed the police, who tracked down the suspects.
The police revealed that one of the suspects, identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado, had allegedly confessed the crime to his family, who later informed the cops about the kidnapping.
Salgado reportedly tried to kill himself but was prevented from it and arrested. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
"There's a special place in hell for this guy. There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said during the media briefing.
