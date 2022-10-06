https://sputniknews.com/20221006/kazakhstans-ruling-party-nominates-incumbent-president-tokayev-to-run-in-snap-election-1101559199.html

Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President Tokayev to Run in Snap Election

Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President Tokayev to Run in Snap Election

ASTANA (Sputnik) - Members of Kazakhstan's Amanat party voted at the 24th congress on Thursday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T06:20+0000

2022-10-06T06:20+0000

2022-10-06T06:20+0000

world

kazakhstan

kassym-jomart tokayev

snap election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107576/05/1075760503_0:0:2895:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c0f14da1b10d93d54645d04b2cbf35.jpg

The move was followed by the People's Party of Kazakhstan, which also nominated Tokayev as a candidate.The delegates participating in the congress voted in favor of this proposal.The party believes that a powerful coalition of all three parliamentary parties is needed in support of Tokayev, Yertysbayev said, adding that the coalition could also include non-governmental organizations, various republican associations, and civil activists.The snap election is scheduled for November 20.

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kazakhstan, kassym-jomart tokayev, snap election