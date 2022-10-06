https://sputniknews.com/20221006/kazakhstans-ruling-party-nominates-incumbent-president-tokayev-to-run-in-snap-election-1101559199.html
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President Tokayev to Run in Snap Election
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President Tokayev to Run in Snap Election
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Members of Kazakhstan's Amanat party voted at the 24th congress on Thursday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T06:20+0000
2022-10-06T06:20+0000
2022-10-06T06:20+0000
world
kazakhstan
kassym-jomart tokayev
snap election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107576/05/1075760503_0:0:2895:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_e0c0f14da1b10d93d54645d04b2cbf35.jpg
The move was followed by the People's Party of Kazakhstan, which also nominated Tokayev as a candidate.The delegates participating in the congress voted in favor of this proposal.The party believes that a powerful coalition of all three parliamentary parties is needed in support of Tokayev, Yertysbayev said, adding that the coalition could also include non-governmental organizations, various republican associations, and civil activists.The snap election is scheduled for November 20.
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107576/05/1075760503_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_20398d09eeb7d79417aeda9540b07244.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
kazakhstan, kassym-jomart tokayev, snap election
kazakhstan, kassym-jomart tokayev, snap election
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President Tokayev to Run in Snap Election
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Members of Kazakhstan's Amanat party voted at the 24th congress on Thursday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the upcoming early presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
"The decision was unanimous. Fellow members of the Amanat party, the 24ht congress has unanimously nominated Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev as a candidate for the Kazakh presidency," executive secretary Askhat Oralov said after the voting.
The move was followed by the People's Party of Kazakhstan, which also nominated Tokayev as a candidate.
"I am making a proposal: despite the fact that, according to the constitution, the head of state is not a member of any party, our party not only supports incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev but is also nominating him for the early election," party chairman Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said at a party congress.
The delegates participating in the congress voted in favor of this proposal.
The party believes that a powerful coalition of all three parliamentary parties is needed in support of Tokayev, Yertysbayev said, adding that the coalition could also include non-governmental organizations, various republican associations, and civil activists.
The snap election is scheduled for November 20.