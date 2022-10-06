International
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President Tokayev to Run in Snap Election
Kazakhstan's Ruling Party Nominates Incumbent President Tokayev to Run in Snap Election
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Members of Kazakhstan's Amanat party voted at the 24th congress on Thursday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the upcoming early presidential election
The move was followed by the People's Party of Kazakhstan, which also nominated Tokayev as a candidate.The delegates participating in the congress voted in favor of this proposal.The party believes that a powerful coalition of all three parliamentary parties is needed in support of Tokayev, Yertysbayev said, adding that the coalition could also include non-governmental organizations, various republican associations, and civil activists.The snap election is scheduled for November 20.
06:20 GMT 06.10.2022
President of Kazakhstan Kassym Tokayev
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Members of Kazakhstan's Amanat party voted at the 24th congress on Thursday to nominate incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a candidate in the upcoming early presidential election, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The decision was unanimous. Fellow members of the Amanat party, the 24ht congress has unanimously nominated Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev as a candidate for the Kazakh presidency," executive secretary Askhat Oralov said after the voting.

The move was followed by the People's Party of Kazakhstan, which also nominated Tokayev as a candidate.

"I am making a proposal: despite the fact that, according to the constitution, the head of state is not a member of any party, our party not only supports incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev but is also nominating him for the early election," party chairman Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said at a party congress.

The delegates participating in the congress voted in favor of this proposal.
The party believes that a powerful coalition of all three parliamentary parties is needed in support of Tokayev, Yertysbayev said, adding that the coalition could also include non-governmental organizations, various republican associations, and civil activists.
The snap election is scheduled for November 20.
