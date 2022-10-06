International
Italian Leukemia Patient Reportedly Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor
Italian Leukemia Patient Reportedly Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor
16:23 GMT 06.10.2022
ROME (Sputnik) - An Italian patient suffering from leukemia received a bone marrow transplant from a Russian donor despite logistical issues caused by Western sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Thursday.
It took a five-hour flight from Russia to Italy to deliver the transplant that saved the life of a 55-year-old patient in a hospital in the city of Reggio Calabria in south Italy, according to the news agency.
The donor was found by Italy's IBDMR register of donors. To ship the transplant the fastest way possible, a chain of flights from Moscow via Turkey to Reggio Calabria was organized.
