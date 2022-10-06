https://sputniknews.com/20221006/italian-leukemia-patient-reportedly-receives-bone-marrow-from-russian-donor-1101580670.html

Italian Leukemia Patient Reportedly Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor

Italian Leukemia Patient Reportedly Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor

ROME (Sputnik) - An Italian patient suffering from leukemia received a bone marrow transplant from a Russian donor despite logistical issues caused by Western... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T16:23+0000

2022-10-06T16:23+0000

2022-10-06T16:23+0000

science & tech

italy

russia

transplant

leukemia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104564/24/1045642434_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_44b540f497f3ab7f956cb63c9935afa6.jpg

It took a five-hour flight from Russia to Italy to deliver the transplant that saved the life of a 55-year-old patient in a hospital in the city of Reggio Calabria in south Italy, according to the news agency.The donor was found by Italy's IBDMR register of donors. To ship the transplant the fastest way possible, a chain of flights from Moscow via Turkey to Reggio Calabria was organized.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

italy, russia, transplant, leukemia