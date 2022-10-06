https://sputniknews.com/20221006/italian-leukemia-patient-reportedly-receives-bone-marrow-from-russian-donor-1101580670.html
Italian Leukemia Patient Reportedly Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor
Italian Leukemia Patient Reportedly Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor
ROME (Sputnik) - An Italian patient suffering from leukemia received a bone marrow transplant from a Russian donor despite logistical issues caused by Western... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T16:23+0000
2022-10-06T16:23+0000
2022-10-06T16:23+0000
science & tech
italy
russia
transplant
leukemia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104564/24/1045642434_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_44b540f497f3ab7f956cb63c9935afa6.jpg
It took a five-hour flight from Russia to Italy to deliver the transplant that saved the life of a 55-year-old patient in a hospital in the city of Reggio Calabria in south Italy, according to the news agency.The donor was found by Italy's IBDMR register of donors. To ship the transplant the fastest way possible, a chain of flights from Moscow via Turkey to Reggio Calabria was organized.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104564/24/1045642434_0:0:1920:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_bc3e86b70e526944357e11868845f34d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
italy, russia, transplant, leukemia
italy, russia, transplant, leukemia
Italian Leukemia Patient Reportedly Receives Bone Marrow From Russian Donor
ROME (Sputnik) - An Italian patient suffering from leukemia received a bone marrow transplant from a Russian donor despite logistical issues caused by Western sanctions imposed against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine, Italian news agency ANSA reported on Thursday.
It took a five-hour flight from Russia to Italy to deliver the transplant that saved the life of a 55-year-old patient in a hospital in the city of Reggio Calabria in south Italy, according to the news agency.
The donor was found by Italy's IBDMR register of donors. To ship the transplant the fastest way possible, a chain of flights from Moscow via Turkey to Reggio Calabria was organized.