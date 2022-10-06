https://sputniknews.com/20221006/iran-ready-to-share-experience-in-fighting-sanctions-with-russia---first-vice-president-1101581123.html

Iran Ready to Share Experience in Fighting Sanctions With Russia - First Vice President

Iran Ready to Share Experience in Fighting Sanctions With Russia - First Vice President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has expressed readiness and interest to share experience in fighting sanctions with Russia, as well as to cooperate on joint energy... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Our main strategy concerning the sanctions issue is their neutralization and mitigation of their consequences. I assume that it is a very good accumulated experience, and that we can share it with our Russian counterparts," Mokhber said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.The Iranian authorities withstood the "tough sanctions" for the last 40 years, according to the official, who suggested that a joint Tehran-Moscow working group be established to avoid possible destabilization caused by the restrictions imposed against Russia.Mokhber noted that Tehran was also interested in the development of energy cooperation with Moscow and welcomed Russian companies at Iranian oil and gas fields to create new capacities for liquefied natural gas production in Iran.In addition, the Iranian official informed the Russian prime minister about his meeting with major Russian enterprises, where the sides discussed energy investment, agricultural exports and transport cooperation.Mokhber arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to participate in the second Caspian Economic Forum (CEF).The CEF is an international economic event that serves as a platform for discussing issues related to the creation of conditions for major investment projects for the states of the Caspian Sea region, which are Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

