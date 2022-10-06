International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/iran-ready-to-share-experience-in-fighting-sanctions-with-russia---first-vice-president-1101581123.html
Iran Ready to Share Experience in Fighting Sanctions With Russia - First Vice President
Iran Ready to Share Experience in Fighting Sanctions With Russia - First Vice President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has expressed readiness and interest to share experience in fighting sanctions with Russia, as well as to cooperate on joint energy... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T16:29+0000
2022-10-06T16:29+0000
world
middle east
iran
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/83/1074388323_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_7d5622c98db6c849a69f01563b7d314f.jpg
"Our main strategy concerning the sanctions issue is their neutralization and mitigation of their consequences. I assume that it is a very good accumulated experience, and that we can share it with our Russian counterparts," Mokhber said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.The Iranian authorities withstood the "tough sanctions" for the last 40 years, according to the official, who suggested that a joint Tehran-Moscow working group be established to avoid possible destabilization caused by the restrictions imposed against Russia.Mokhber noted that Tehran was also interested in the development of energy cooperation with Moscow and welcomed Russian companies at Iranian oil and gas fields to create new capacities for liquefied natural gas production in Iran.In addition, the Iranian official informed the Russian prime minister about his meeting with major Russian enterprises, where the sides discussed energy investment, agricultural exports and transport cooperation.Mokhber arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to participate in the second Caspian Economic Forum (CEF).The CEF is an international economic event that serves as a platform for discussing issues related to the creation of conditions for major investment projects for the states of the Caspian Sea region, which are Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/russia-iran-hammer-out-mechanisms-for-swapping-oil-and-gas-supplies-in-face-of-sanctions-1101575760.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107438/83/1074388323_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_bc089494f33fd301b382b8918ae83264.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, iran, russia, sanctions
middle east, iran, russia, sanctions

Iran Ready to Share Experience in Fighting Sanctions With Russia - First Vice President

16:29 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Iranian Presidency OfficeIn this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, a fighter jet flies over Iranian flags during the army parade commemorating National Army Day in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 18, 2019
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, a fighter jet flies over Iranian flags during the army parade commemorating National Army Day in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Thursday, April 18, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran has expressed readiness and interest to share experience in fighting sanctions with Russia, as well as to cooperate on joint energy projects, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said on Thursday.
"Our main strategy concerning the sanctions issue is their neutralization and mitigation of their consequences. I assume that it is a very good accumulated experience, and that we can share it with our Russian counterparts," Mokhber said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The Iranian authorities withstood the "tough sanctions" for the last 40 years, according to the official, who suggested that a joint Tehran-Moscow working group be established to avoid possible destabilization caused by the restrictions imposed against Russia.
A drilling rig at the oil company Rosneft's site at the Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
World
Russia, Iran ‘Hammer Out Mechanisms’ for Swapping Oil and Gas Supplies in Face of Sanctions
14:06 GMT
Mokhber noted that Tehran was also interested in the development of energy cooperation with Moscow and welcomed Russian companies at Iranian oil and gas fields to create new capacities for liquefied natural gas production in Iran.
In addition, the Iranian official informed the Russian prime minister about his meeting with major Russian enterprises, where the sides discussed energy investment, agricultural exports and transport cooperation.
Mokhber arrived in Moscow on Wednesday to participate in the second Caspian Economic Forum (CEF).
The CEF is an international economic event that serves as a platform for discussing issues related to the creation of conditions for major investment projects for the states of the Caspian Sea region, which are Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала