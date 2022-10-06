https://sputniknews.com/20221006/indian-made-cough-syrups-could-be-linked-to-death-of-66-children-in-gambia-who-warns-1101558335.html

Indian-Made Cough Syrups Could Be Linked to Death of 66 Children in Gambia, WHO Warns

Indian-Made Cough Syrups Could Be Linked to Death of 66 Children in Gambia, WHO Warns

The Indian government has already initiated a probe, taking up the matter with the health regulators. According to health officials, the manufacturers did not... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T07:38+0000

2022-10-06T07:38+0000

2022-10-06T07:38+0000

world health organization (who)

world health organization

health

health

children

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/93/1078409339_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_461c4854828688d789c317fee8b08129.jpg

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning targeting four Indian-manufactured cough syrups, suggesting that they "have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children" in Gambia.Manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited in Haryana state's Sonepat district, the four cough syrups include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup."Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO alert said.A source told The Times of India that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization immediately took up the matter with the Haryana state regulatory authority.However, the "exact one-to-one causal relation of death" has not yet been provided by the WHO, it added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220809/metropolitan-countries-attempt-to-return-to-african-continent-in-terms-of-control-expert-says-1099421351.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

world health organization (who), world health organization, health, health, children