IDF on Standby as Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Warns of Possible Escalation With Lebanon

Earlier in the day, Israel said that it would reject Lebanon's amendments to a US-brokered proposal on resolving a long-running maritime border dispute over... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
14:25 GMT 06.10.2022 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 06.10.2022)
Earlier in the day, Israel said that it would reject Lebanon's amendments to a US-brokered proposal on resolving a long-running maritime border dispute over gas-rich waters off the countries' Mediterranean coasts.
The IDF has been put on standby in the north after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned of a possible escalation with Lebanon, as talks on a maritime border deal have apparently fallen through.
“The Defense Minister directed the IDF to prepare for a scenario of escalation in the north, both offensively and defensively, given the developments in the negotiations on the maritime border,” a statement from Gantz’s office said.