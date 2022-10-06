International
- Sputnik International, 1920
IDF on Standby as Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Warns of Possible Escalation With Lebanon
IDF on Standby as Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Warns of Possible Escalation With Lebanon

14:25 GMT 06.10.2022 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 06.10.2022)
Earlier in the day, Israel said that it would reject Lebanon's amendments to a US-brokered proposal on resolving a long-running maritime border dispute over gas-rich waters off the countries' Mediterranean coasts.
The IDF has been put on standby in the north after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned of a possible escalation with Lebanon, as talks on a maritime border deal have apparently fallen through.
“The Defense Minister directed the IDF to prepare for a scenario of escalation in the north, both offensively and defensively, given the developments in the negotiations on the maritime border,” a statement from Gantz’s office said.
