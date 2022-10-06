https://sputniknews.com/20221006/government-abandons-hurricane-victims-as-organizers-fill-the-gaps-1101550341.html

Government Abandons Hurricane Victims as Organizers Fill The Gaps

Government Abandons Hurricane Victims as Organizers Fill The Gaps

Grassroots Organizers Respond To Hurricane Ian, Yemen Truce Expires and Threatens More Conflict, Biden Admin Tries To Sway Latin America

Government Abandons Hurricane Victims As Organizers Fill The Gaps Grassroots Organizers Respond To Hurricane Ian, Yemen Truce Expires and Threatens More Conflict, Biden Admin Tries To Sway Latin America

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Karla Correa and Jack Wallace, organizers with the Tampa Bay branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation to discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and how poor and working Floridians were left to fend for themselves, how grassroots organizers are responding to the destruction and the lack of help from the government, the looming threat of disaster capitalism and real estate developers using the destruction of the hurricane as a pretext to gentrify neighborhoods, and how Cuba’s preparations for the storm expose what a government of workers would actually do in the face of a disaster.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Yemeni journalist Naseh Shaker to discuss the end of the truce in the war in Yemen and what is behind the disagreements between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels, what is at stake in the war on Yemen and what the end of this truce means for the resumption of conflict, and how the war fits into the geopolitics of the Middle East.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Patrick Jordan, National Co-Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to discuss US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Latin American countries governed by progressive governments and the Biden administration’s efforts to maintain its grip on Latin America as it faces a pink tide, Latin America’s place in global politics as the US seeks to counter the rise of China in the region, and the role that a progressive Latin America has to play in the global trend toward multipolarity.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the attacks on the voting rights of Black people and how they expose the facade of democracy in the US, why the US and the capitalist class go to the lengths that they do to repress communist and socialist movements and spread the ideology of anticommunism, and why the labor rights struggle has a crucial role in movements for justice.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

