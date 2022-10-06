https://sputniknews.com/20221006/federal-agents-get-enough-evidence-to-charge-biden-son-in-tax-gun-purchase-case---reports-1101586279.html

Federal Agents Get Enough Evidence to Charge Biden Son in Tax, Gun Purchase Case - Reports

Federal Agents Get Enough Evidence to Charge Biden Son in Tax, Gun Purchase Case - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US federal agents have collected enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements related to a gun... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-06T21:07+0000

2022-10-06T21:07+0000

2022-10-06T21:07+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101034485_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e5e42083a5f92b7f22afe0afe2f04.jpg

The tax fraud investigation revolves around whether Biden failed to declare income from local and overseas businesses, the report said.Federal agents also found Biden to have lied when he filled out a form before the acquisition of a handgun in 2018. By declaring that he wasn’t an "unlawful user" or addicted to marijuana and other antidepressants, he contradicted himself as having priorly admitted to smoking crack cocaine, the report continued.The US attorney for Delaware, nominated by former President Donald Trump, will decide whether he green lights the charges against Biden's son, who has been under investigation since 2018.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, hunter biden