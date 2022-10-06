International
Breaking News: Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/ex-policeman-reportedly-kills-at-least-32-in-shooting-attack-on-childrens-center-in-thailand-1101562272.html
Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand
Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand
The assault occurred at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu, reports suggest citing a statement from the Prime... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T08:04+0000
2022-10-06T08:24+0000
world
thailand
shooting
mass shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101562272.jpg?1665044663
Panya Khamrap, a 34-year-old former police officer shot over 30 people dead in a daycare nursery in Thailand, Thaiger newspaper reported on Thursday. The perpetrator managed to escape in a pickup truck, according to the media outlet. The Thai police are trying to track him down.Reports also suggested that the shooter may have been under the influence of drugs during the massacre. Most of casualties are believed to be children.Several videos, purportedly showing people outside the daycare, where the attack took place, are circulating online.WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCES!
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thailand, shooting, mass shooting
thailand, shooting, mass shooting

Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand

08:04 GMT 06.10.2022 (Updated: 08:24 GMT 06.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
The assault occurred at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu, reports suggest citing a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. Police and paramedics are present at the scene of the incident.
Panya Khamrap, a 34-year-old former police officer shot over 30 people dead in a daycare nursery in Thailand, Thaiger newspaper reported on Thursday. The perpetrator managed to escape in a pickup truck, according to the media outlet. The Thai police are trying to track him down.
Reports also suggested that the shooter may have been under the influence of drugs during the massacre. Most of casualties are believed to be children.
Several videos, purportedly showing people outside the daycare, where the attack took place, are circulating online.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCES!
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала