Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand

The assault occurred at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu, reports suggest citing a statement from the Prime... 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

Panya Khamrap, a 34-year-old former police officer shot over 30 people dead in a daycare nursery in Thailand, Thaiger newspaper reported on Thursday. The perpetrator managed to escape in a pickup truck, according to the media outlet. The Thai police are trying to track him down.Reports also suggested that the shooter may have been under the influence of drugs during the massacre. Most of casualties are believed to be children.Several videos, purportedly showing people outside the daycare, where the attack took place, are circulating online.WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCES!

