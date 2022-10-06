Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand
08:04 GMT 06.10.2022 (Updated: 08:24 GMT 06.10.2022)
Being updated
The assault occurred at the Child Development Center in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu, reports suggest citing a statement from the Prime Minister’s office. Police and paramedics are present at the scene of the incident.
Panya Khamrap, a 34-year-old former police officer shot over 30 people dead in a daycare nursery in Thailand, Thaiger newspaper reported on Thursday. The perpetrator managed to escape in a pickup truck, according to the media outlet. The Thai police are trying to track him down.
Reports also suggested that the shooter may have been under the influence of drugs during the massacre. Most of casualties are believed to be children.
Several videos, purportedly showing people outside the daycare, where the attack took place, are circulating online.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT, MAY BE UNSUITABLE FOR ALL AUDIENCES!
Mass #shooting at a #childcare centre in #Thailand’s northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. Initial reports indicate 38 people killed, mostly children.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 6, 2022
Police have named a suspect, a 34-year Ex police officer.
He’s still on the run. #กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู pic.twitter.com/dfsfqebTUk
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha ordered a manhunt for the shooter who is still at run.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 6, 2022
Mass #shooting at a #childcare centre in #Thailand's northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu. Initial reports indicate 38 people killed, mostly children.#กราดยิง #กราดยิงหนองบัวลำภู