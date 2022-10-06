https://sputniknews.com/20221006/erdogan-plans-phone-talks-with-putin-on-friday-1101585992.html

Erdogan Plans Phone Talks With Putin on Friday

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was scheduled to have a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday. 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Tomorrow I plan to have a phone conversation with Putin to discuss with him the process of bringing Russian agricultural products to the markets," Erdogan said at a press conference in Prague.The Turkish leader also added that he hoped for an early "positive outcome" of Ankara's efforts to resolve the issue of bringing Russian fertilizers to the market.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Putin planned to have a phone conversation with Erdogan."Yes," he said when asked whether such a contact was really planned.

