Erdogan Plans Phone Talks With Putin on Friday
Erdogan Plans Phone Talks With Putin on Friday
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was scheduled to have a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday. 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
"Tomorrow I plan to have a phone conversation with Putin to discuss with him the process of bringing Russian agricultural products to the markets," Erdogan said at a press conference in Prague.The Turkish leader also added that he hoped for an early "positive outcome" of Ankara's efforts to resolve the issue of bringing Russian fertilizers to the market.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Putin planned to have a phone conversation with Erdogan."Yes," he said when asked whether such a contact was really planned.
Erdogan Plans Phone Talks With Putin on Friday

20:40 GMT 06.10.2022
Russian President V. Putin after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Russian President V. Putin after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was scheduled to have a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday.
"Tomorrow I plan to have a phone conversation with Putin to discuss with him the process of bringing Russian agricultural products to the markets," Erdogan said at a press conference in Prague.
The Turkish leader also added that he hoped for an early "positive outcome" of Ankara's efforts to resolve the issue of bringing Russian fertilizers to the market.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that Putin planned to have a phone conversation with Erdogan.
"Yes," he said when asked whether such a contact was really planned.
