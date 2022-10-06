https://sputniknews.com/20221006/elon-musk-renews-effort-to-buy-twitter-us-wants-to-destroy-eu-economy-1101554087.html

The attack on the Nord Stream pipeline complex seems to be a sincere effort by the US to destroy the European economy.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The New York Times has an article arguing that the US did not know about the Daria Dugina assassination. Also, President Putin approves the accession of the new territories, and the activity along the contact line in Eastern Ukraine increases.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Let Roe Go: Winning Abortion Rights," joins us to discuss the EU. The EU energy crisis may be much worse than expected. Also, Russia may be able to repair the Nord Stream pipeline, and one of the lines may still be operational.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The UN urges the US Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Also, we discuss the effect of proposed EU price caps on Russian oil and price gouging by international oil giants.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The West has produced technocrats and incompetent ideologues as leaders, and the fallout is affecting the entire world. Also, we discuss the fascist ideology of the Ukrainian nationalists who act as proxies for the US neocons.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Benjamin Netanyahu is pledging to solve Israel's housing crisis by taking more land from the Palestinians. Also, Israeli settlers invaded the Al-Aqsa mosque and attacked a Palestinian school.Craig "Pasta" Jardula, co-host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup on Rokfin, joins us to discuss social media. Elon Musk seems to be renewing his effort to buy Twitter. Also, Dr. Jeffrey Sachs argues that the US is responsible for the Nord Stream pipeline attacks and believes that COVID was created in a US bio lab.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haiti's four years of intense protests against US interference have been ignored or panned by US media. Also, Haitian organizations point to the UN for the "gangsterization" of their nation.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police abuse cases. Counsellor Burris talks about his long history of defending people of color who have been abused or killed by the police.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

