International
Breaking News: West Forced Kiev Into Rendering Negotiations With Russia Impossible, Moscow Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/elon-musk-and-twitter-approaching-agreement-buyout-may-follow-soon-reports-claim-1101561819.html
Elon Musk and Twitter Approaching Agreement, Buyout May Follow Soon, Reports Claim
Elon Musk and Twitter Approaching Agreement, Buyout May Follow Soon, Reports Claim
Previously, the social media platform said that Musk announced his intention to close the transaction at $54.20 per share ($44 billion total). 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T08:57+0000
2022-10-06T08:57+0000
americas
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094823226_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_f3dc242e71bd1d3f6e664a7424989615.jpg
The dramatic story of Twitter's purchase by Elon Musk may soon be resolved, as the billionaire and the tech giant are on their way to reaching an agreement, so they may end their court battle in the coming days, Reuters reported on Wednesday night, citing a source close to the matter.In a bid to cease the litigation, both sides agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition in court scheduled for Thursday, the agency added - however, according to judge Kathaleen McCormick, Musk and Twitter are yet to file an official stipulation and reach the accord.Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter earlier this year - however, in July, his legal team filed a notice to terminate the deal, citing a violation of contractual obligations by the tech company. According to the billionaire, Twitter failed to account for the true number of spam accounts on the platform.Twitter sued Musk to make him proceed with the deal, while the businessman countersued, with another note following in august, citing serious security flaws of the platform as an additional argument.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094823226_164:0:2893:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_af903482f97b7cf9221c24181feedf7a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, twitter
elon musk, twitter

Elon Musk and Twitter Approaching Agreement, Buyout May Follow Soon, Reports Claim

08:57 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / John RaouxElon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Jan. 19, 2020.
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, Jan. 19, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Previously, the social media platform said that Musk announced his intention to close the transaction at $54.20 per share ($44 billion total).
The dramatic story of Twitter's purchase by Elon Musk may soon be resolved, as the billionaire and the tech giant are on their way to reaching an agreement, so they may end their court battle in the coming days, Reuters reported on Wednesday night, citing a source close to the matter.
In a bid to cease the litigation, both sides agreed to postpone the billionaire's deposition in court scheduled for Thursday, the agency added - however, according to judge Kathaleen McCormick, Musk and Twitter are yet to file an official stipulation and reach the accord.
© AP Photo / Gregory BullThe Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
© AP Photo / Gregory Bull
Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter earlier this year - however, in July, his legal team filed a notice to terminate the deal, citing a violation of contractual obligations by the tech company. According to the billionaire, Twitter failed to account for the true number of spam accounts on the platform.
Twitter sued Musk to make him proceed with the deal, while the businessman countersued, with another note following in august, citing serious security flaws of the platform as an additional argument.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала