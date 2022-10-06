International
Kremlin Spokesman Urges Entire World to Take Note of Zelensky's Call for 'Preventive Nuclear Strike' on Russia
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221006/disgruntled-us-tourist-smashes-two-ancient-roman-busts-when-told-he-couldnt-meet-pope-1101581898.html
Disgruntled US Tourist Smashes Two Ancient Roman Busts When Told He Couldn't Meet Pope
Disgruntled US Tourist Smashes Two Ancient Roman Busts When Told He Couldn't Meet Pope
The culprit reportedly hurled himself at one of the busts and knocked down another while attempting to flee the scene. 06.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-06T17:40+0000
2022-10-06T17:40+0000
world
vatican
tourist
museum
incident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101582473_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_c0c5a8553d9ab5f34373672191764a64.jpg
A US tourist ended up breaking two antique Vatican busts after apparently being told that he could not meet the Pope.The incident occurred on Wednesday when the culprit, an unnamed man in his 50s, hurled himself at one of the busts in the museum’s Chiaramonti Hall after being denied an audience with the Pontiff, the New York Post reports citing local media.The second bust apparently got knocked to the floor by the man when he attempted to flee.The tourist was promptly apprehended by museum staff and then arrested by Vatican Police who arrived at the scene.The damage sustained to both busts was not severe, the newspaper noted, citing Vatican Museums spokesman Matteo Alessandrini, with the damaged pieces since being sent to the museums’ restoration labs.
vatican
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101582473_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f26b50859f133dcb0086931830a4d45c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vatican, tourist, museum, incident
vatican, tourist, museum, incident

Disgruntled US Tourist Smashes Two Ancient Roman Busts When Told He Couldn't Meet Pope

17:40 GMT 06.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREAS SOLAROPeople visit the Vatican Museums, on its reopening day to the public on February 1, 2021 in Vatican City.
People visit the Vatican Museums, on its reopening day to the public on February 1, 2021 in Vatican City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREAS SOLARO
Subscribe
International
India
The culprit reportedly hurled himself at one of the busts and knocked down another while attempting to flee the scene.
A US tourist ended up breaking two antique Vatican busts after apparently being told that he could not meet the Pope.
The incident occurred on Wednesday when the culprit, an unnamed man in his 50s, hurled himself at one of the busts in the museum’s Chiaramonti Hall after being denied an audience with the Pontiff, the New York Post reports citing local media.
The second bust apparently got knocked to the floor by the man when he attempted to flee.
The tourist was promptly apprehended by museum staff and then arrested by Vatican Police who arrived at the scene.
The damage sustained to both busts was not severe, the newspaper noted, citing Vatican Museums spokesman Matteo Alessandrini, with the damaged pieces since being sent to the museums’ restoration labs.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала