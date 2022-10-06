https://sputniknews.com/20221006/disgruntled-us-tourist-smashes-two-ancient-roman-busts-when-told-he-couldnt-meet-pope-1101581898.html

Disgruntled US Tourist Smashes Two Ancient Roman Busts When Told He Couldn't Meet Pope

Disgruntled US Tourist Smashes Two Ancient Roman Busts When Told He Couldn't Meet Pope

The culprit reportedly hurled himself at one of the busts and knocked down another while attempting to flee the scene. 06.10.2022, Sputnik International

A US tourist ended up breaking two antique Vatican busts after apparently being told that he could not meet the Pope.The incident occurred on Wednesday when the culprit, an unnamed man in his 50s, hurled himself at one of the busts in the museum’s Chiaramonti Hall after being denied an audience with the Pontiff, the New York Post reports citing local media.The second bust apparently got knocked to the floor by the man when he attempted to flee.The tourist was promptly apprehended by museum staff and then arrested by Vatican Police who arrived at the scene.The damage sustained to both busts was not severe, the newspaper noted, citing Vatican Museums spokesman Matteo Alessandrini, with the damaged pieces since being sent to the museums’ restoration labs.

