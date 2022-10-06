International
Breaking News: Ex-Policeman Reportedly Kills at Least 32 in Shooting Attack on Children's Center in Thailand
Demon King Ravana ‘Fires Back’ at Public During Dussehra Festivities – Video
As people in different parts of India marked the Dussehra festival, celebrations in Muzaffarnagar, a city in Uttar Pradesh state took an unexpected turn when skyrockets stuffed in a Ravana effigy suddenly began shooting towards the crowd instead of going upwards.The scary incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations at the city's Government Inter College.A viral video of the incident shows a burning Ravana effigy's sky rockets shooting into a big crowd gathered for the festival celebrations. The video shows the accidental shooting of firecrackers prompting not just commoners but even cops to run for cover.A similar incident was reported from Yamunanagar city in Haryana state, where a burning effigy of Ravana toppled on some of the spectators who came quite close to it while it was on fire.However, no one was reported to be injured in either incident.
07:37 GMT 06.10.2022
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriPeople watch the burning of effigies of demon king Ravana and his son and brother in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
The festival of Dussehra symbolizes the victory of good over evil. According to the mythology, the day marks the killing of Demon King Ravana by Lord Rama, symbolizing the triumph of truth and righteousness over evil. The day is celebrated in India, where effigies of Ravana are burned along with those of his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnatha.
As people in different parts of India marked the Dussehra festival, celebrations in Muzaffarnagar, a city in Uttar Pradesh state took an unexpected turn when skyrockets stuffed in a Ravana effigy suddenly began shooting towards the crowd instead of going upwards.
The scary incident occurred during Dussehra celebrations at the city's Government Inter College.
A viral video of the incident shows a burning Ravana effigy's sky rockets shooting into a big crowd gathered for the festival celebrations.
The video shows the accidental shooting of firecrackers prompting not just commoners but even cops to run for cover.
A similar incident was reported from Yamunanagar city in Haryana state, where a burning effigy of Ravana toppled on some of the spectators who came quite close to it while it was on fire.
However, no one was reported to be injured in either incident.
